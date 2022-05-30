Stratus Properties Inc. Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS), a diversified real estate company with holdings, interests and operations focused in the Austin, Texas area and other select, fast-growing markets in Texas, today reported first-quarter 2022 results.

Highlights and Recent Developments:

Stratus continues to make progress on the pending sale of Block 21 , a mixed-use development in downtown Austin, Texas, that contains the W Austin Hotel and office, retail and entertainment space, to Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (Ryman) for $260.0 million. The transaction is expected to close prior to June 1, 2022, but remains subject to the timely satisfaction or waiver of various closing conditions.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $2.3 million, $0.27 per diluted share, in first-quarter 2022, compared to $8.9 million, $1.08 per diluted share, in first-quarter 2021. First-quarter 2022 results include a pre-tax gain of $4.8 million related to the reversal of accruals for costs to lease and construct buildings under a master lease arrangement that Stratus entered into in connection with its sale of The Oaks at Lakeway in 2017. First-quarter 2021 results include a pre-tax gain of $22.9 million ($16.2 million net of noncontrolling interests) on the sale of The Saint Mary, partially offset by a $2.5 million net loss from discontinued operations as Stratus' hotel and entertainment operations were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

totaled $2.3 million, $0.27 per diluted share, in first-quarter 2022, compared to $8.9 million, $1.08 per diluted share, in first-quarter 2021. First-quarter 2022 results include a pre-tax gain of $4.8 million related to the reversal of accruals for costs to lease and construct buildings under a master lease arrangement that Stratus entered into in connection with its sale of The Oaks at Lakeway in 2017. First-quarter 2021 results include a pre-tax gain of $22.9 million ($16.2 million net of noncontrolling interests) on the sale of The Saint Mary, partially offset by a $2.5 million net loss from discontinued operations as Stratus’ hotel and entertainment operations were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) totaled $2.4 million in first-quarter 2022, compared to $23.5 million in first-quarter 2021. For a reconciliation of income from continuing operations to EBITDA, see the supplemental schedule, “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure EBITDA,” on page V.

totaled $2.4 million in first-quarter 2022, compared to $23.5 million in first-quarter 2021. For a reconciliation of income from continuing operations to EBITDA, see the supplemental schedule, “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure EBITDA,” on page V. Stratus continues construction on The Saint June , a 182-unit luxury garden-style multi-family project within the Amarra development in Barton Creek; Magnolia Place , an H-E-B grocery shadow-anchored, mixed-use project in Magnolia, Texas; and on five Amarra Villas homes.

Stratus continues to advance development plans for The Annie B, a proposed luxury high-rise rental project with ground-level retail in downtown Austin, and The Saint George, a proposed 316-unit luxury wrap-style multi-family project in north-central Austin, after purchasing the land for both projects during 2021. Stratus also continues to advance development plans for its 306-unit Lantana Place multi-family project now referred to as The Saint Julia and for Holden Hills, Stratus' final large single-family residential development within Austin's Barton Creek community.

, a proposed luxury high-rise rental project with ground-level retail in downtown Austin, and , a proposed 316-unit luxury wrap-style multi-family project in north-central Austin, after purchasing the land for both projects during 2021. Stratus also continues to advance development plans for its 306-unit Lantana Place multi-family project now referred to as and for , Stratus’ final large single-family residential development within Austin’s Barton Creek community. Stratus’ three stabilized mixed-use projects anchored or shadow-anchored by H-E-B grocery stores, Kingwood Place, West Killeen Market and Jones Crossing , continue to perform well and generate revenue. Stratus is exploring a potential sale or refinancing of these three retail properties.

and , continue to perform well and generate revenue. Stratus is exploring a potential sale or refinancing of these three retail properties. Stratus’ Board of Directors (Board) and management team remain engaged in a strategic planning process, which includes consideration of the uses of proceeds from recent and pending sales and of Stratus’ long-term business strategy. Stratus expects to provide additional information after the Block 21 transaction is concluded and the Board and management have had the opportunity to assess market conditions and the capital requirements for Stratus’ development pipeline.

William H. Armstrong III, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Stratus, stated, “I am pleased with our team’s outstanding dedication and focus on executing our strategy across all areas of our business. This quarter, we continued to successfully make progress on maximizing shareholder value through our ongoing projects and development pipeline by furthering projects at all levels of the development cycle.

In recent months, we have made progress on our pending sale of Block 21. Construction continues on The Saint June and Magnolia Place. We also are advancing our development plans for our multi-family projects The Annie B, The Saint George and The Saint Julia, as well as Holden Hills, our final large single-family residential development in Barton Creek, which will be one of the largest projects we have ever undertaken. Stratus continues to be well-positioned to capitalize on exceptional value-creating opportunities in all stages of our development cycle, from acquiring land, obtaining permits and managing construction, to generating cash through sales, refinancing or leasing. I look forward to seeing all that we accomplish in 2022.”

Summary Financial Results

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)



(Unaudited) Revenues Real Estate Operations $ 23 $ 6,560 Leasing Operations 3,080 4,818 Corporate, eliminations and other (4 ) (4 ) Total consolidated revenue $ 3,099 $ 11,374 Operating (loss) income Real Estate Operations $ (1,368 ) $ 2,136 Leasing Operations 6,056 a 24,153 b Corporate, eliminations and other (3,167 ) (4,306 ) Total consolidated operating income $ 1,521 $ 21,983 Net income from continuing operations $ 1,812 $ 18,174 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 375 $ (2,508 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiariesc $ 85 $ (6,722 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2,272 $ 8,944 Basic net income (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.23 $ 1.39 Discontinued operations 0.05 (0.30 ) $ 0.28 $ 1.09 Diluted net income (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.23 $ 1.38 Discontinued operations 0.04 (0.30 ) $ 0.27 $ 1.08 EBITDA $ 2,398 $ 23,507 Capital expenditures and purchases and development of real estate properties $ 19,588 $ 3,498 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 8,251 8,223 Diluted 8,355 8,273

Includes a $4.8 million pre-tax gain recognized on the reversal of accruals for costs to lease and construct buildings under a master lease arrangement that Stratus entered into in connection with its sale of The Oaks at Lakeway in 2017. Includes a $22.9 million pre-tax gain on the sale of The Saint Mary. Represents noncontrolling interest partners’ share in the results of the consolidated projects in which they participate. In the first quarter of 2021, $6.7 million relates to the gain from the sale of The Saint Mary allocated to noncontrolling interest owners.

Continuing Operations

The decrease in revenue and the operating loss from the Real Estate Operations segment in first-quarter 2022, compared to first-quarter 2021, reflects no sales in first-quarter 2022, as available inventory of developed properties in Stratus’ Real Estate Operations segment is limited.

The decrease in revenue from the Leasing Operations segment in first-quarter 2022, compared to first-quarter 2021, primarily reflects the sale of The Santal in December 2021, partly offset by increased revenue at Lantana Place. The Santal had rental revenue of $2.2 million in first-quarter 2021.

Operating income in first-quarter 2022 includes a $4.8 million gain recognized on the reversal of accruals for costs to lease and construct buildings under a master lease arrangement that Stratus entered into in connection with its sale of The Oaks at Lakeway in 2017. In the first quarter of 2022, Stratus reassessed its plans with respect to construction of the remaining buildings on three remaining unleased pad sites subject to the master lease arrangement, and determined that it is less costly to continue to pay monthly rent under the master lease agreement until the lease expires in February 2027 than to execute leases and build the buildings. Refer to Stratus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, each filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for additional information. Operating income in first-quarter 2021 included a $22.9 million pre-tax gain on the sale of The Saint Mary.

Discontinued Operations

Stratus continues to make progress on the pending sale of Block 21 to Ryman for $260.0 million. The transaction is expected to close prior to June 1, 2022, but remains subject to the timely satisfaction or waiver of various closing conditions, including the consent of the loan servicers to the purchaser’s assumption of the existing mortgage loan, the consent of the hotel operator, an affiliate of Marriott, to the purchaser’s assumption of the hotel operating agreement, the absence of a material adverse effect, and other customary closing conditions. The purchase price includes the purchaser’s assumption of approximately $137 million of existing mortgage debt and is subject to an expected downward adjustment of $5.0 million. After closing costs and assumption of the outstanding Block 21 loan, the sale of Block 21 is expected to generate net pre-tax proceeds of approximately $115 million and after-tax proceeds of approximately $90 million before prorations, but including $6.9 million to be escrowed for 12 months after closing. Stratus expects to record a pre-tax gain of approximately $120 million upon the closing of the sale (approximately $95 million after-tax).

Hotel revenues increased to $5.9 million in first-quarter 2022, compared to $2.1 million in first-quarter 2021, which is primarily a result of higher room reservations and food and beverage sales as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on first-quarter 2021 results. First-quarter 2022 Hotel revenue was approximately 70 percent of pre-pandemic Hotel revenue in first-quarter 2019. Revenue per available room (RevPAR), which is calculated by dividing total room revenue by the average total rooms available, was $165 in first-quarter 2022, compared to $51 in first-quarter 2021.

Entertainment revenues increased to $5.3 million in first-quarter 2022, compared to $0.6 million in first-quarter 2021, primarily reflecting an increase in the number of events hosted at ACL Live and 3TEN ACL Live as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on first-quarter 2021 results. First-quarter 2022 Entertainment revenue was approximately 10 percent greater than pre-pandemic Entertainment revenue in first-quarter 2019. ACL Live and 3TEN ACL Live are operating at full capacity.

Debt and Liquidity

At March 31, 2022, consolidated debt totaled $121.4 million and consolidated cash totaled $12.3 million, compared with consolidated debt of $106.6 million and consolidated cash of $24.2 million at December 31, 2021. Consolidated debt at both dates excludes the Block 21 loan of approximately $137 million. As of March 31, 2022, Stratus had $49.7 million available under its $60.0 million Comerica Bank credit facility, with a total of $347 thousand of letters of credit committed against the credit facility. In April 2022, Stratus borrowed $20.0 million on the credit facility, of which the majority of the funds were used to make a U.S. Federal tax payment for Stratus’ 2021 tax liability.

Purchases and development of real estate properties (included in operating cash flows) and capital expenditures (included in investing cash flows) totaled $19.6 million for the first three months of 2022, primarily related to the development of The Saint June, Magnolia Place and the Barton Creek properties, including Amarra Villas, compared with $3.5 million for the first three months of 2021, primarily related to the development of Barton Creek properties, including Amarra Villas.

Stratus’ Board and management team are engaged in a strategic planning process, which includes consideration of the uses of proceeds from recent and pending sales and of Stratus’ long-term business strategy. Potential uses of proceeds may include a combination of further deleveraging, returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting in Stratus’ project pipeline. Stratus expects to provide additional information after the Block 21 transaction is concluded and the Board and management have had the opportunity to assess market conditions and the capital requirements for Stratus’ development pipeline.

Stratus projects that it will be able to meet its debt service and other cash obligations for at least the next 12 months. In May 2022, Stratus entered into an amendment with Comerica Bank to extend the maturity date of the Comerica Bank credit facility from September 27, 2022, to December 26, 2022. Stratus is in discussions with the lender to remove Holden Hills from the collateral pool for the facility, finance the Holden Hills project under a separate loan agreement and enter into a revised revolving credit facility with a lower borrowing limit secured by the remaining collateral under the facility. Stratus expects to be able to extend or refinance all of its loans prior to their maturity dates. No assurances can be given that the results anticipated by Stratus’ projections will occur.

Conference Call Information

Stratus will conduct an investor conference call to discuss its unaudited first-quarter 2022 financial and operating results today, May 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 418-4843 for domestic access and +1 (412) 902-6766 for international access. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 30, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic access and by dialing +1 (412) 317-0088 for international access. Please use replay ID: 5742743. The replay will also be available on Stratus’ website at stratusproperties.com until May 30, 2022.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND REGULATION G DISCLOSURE.

This press release contains forward-looking statements in which Stratus discusses factors it believes may affect its future performance. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact, such as plans, projections or expectations related to whether and when the sale of Block 21 will be completed, Stratus’ estimated gain and net cash proceeds from the sale of Block 21 and potential uses of such proceeds, potential results of the Board and management’s strategic planning process, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stratus’ ability to meet its future debt service and other cash obligations, future cash flows and liquidity, Stratus’ expectations about the Austin and Texas real estate markets, the planning, financing, development, construction, completion and stabilization of Stratus’ development projects, plans to sell, recapitalize, or refinance properties, future operational and financial performance, MUD reimbursements for infrastructure costs, regulatory matters, leasing activities, tax rates, the impact of inflation and interest rate changes, future capital expenditures and financing plans, possible joint ventures, partnerships, or other strategic relationships, other plans and objectives of management for future operations and development projects, and future dividend payments and share repurchases. The words “anticipate,” “may,” “can,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “target,” “intend,” “likely,” “will,” “should,” “to be” and any similar expressions and/or statements are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

Under Stratus’ Comerica Bank credit facility, Stratus is not permitted to repurchase its common stock in excess of $1.0 million or pay dividends on its common stock without Comerica Bank’s prior written consent. The declaration of dividends or decision to repurchase Stratus’ common stock is at the discretion of Stratus’ Board, subject to restrictions under Stratus’ Comerica Bank credit facility, and will depend on Stratus’ financial results, cash requirements, projected compliance with covenants in its debt agreements, outlook and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Stratus cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and its actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause Stratus’ actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could delay the closing of the sale of Block 21, or result in the termination of the agreements to sell Block 21, the results of Stratus’ Board and management’s strategic planning process, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any future major public health crisis, increases in inflation and interest rates, supply chain disruptions, declines in the market value of Stratus’ assets, increases in operating costs, including real estate taxes and the cost of building materials and labor, Stratus’ ability to pay or refinance its debt or comply with or obtain waivers of financial and other covenants in debt agreements and to meet other cash obligations, Stratus’ ability to collect anticipated rental payments and close projected asset sales, the availability and terms of financing for development projects and other corporate purposes, Stratus’ ability to enter into and maintain joint ventures, partnerships, or other strategic relationships, including risks associated with such joint ventures, Stratus’ ability to implement its business strategy successfully, including its ability to develop, construct and sell or lease properties on terms its Board considers acceptable, market conditions or corporate developments that could preclude, impair or delay any opportunities with respect to plans to sell, recapitalize or refinance properties, Stratus’ ability to obtain various entitlements and permits, a decrease in the demand for real estate in select markets in Texas where Stratus operates, changes in economic, market and business conditions, including as a result of the war in Ukraine, reductions in discretionary spending by consumers and businesses, competition from other real estate developers, the termination of sales contracts or letters of intent because of, among other factors, the failure of one or more closing conditions or market changes, the failure to attract customers or tenants for its developments or such customers’ or tenants’ failure to satisfy their purchase commitments or leasing obligations, changes in consumer preferences, industry risks, changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting the development of real estate, opposition from special interest groups or local governments with respect to development projects, weather- and climate-related risks, loss of key personnel, environmental and litigation risks, cybersecurity incidents and other factors described in more detail under the heading “Risk Factors” in Stratus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, each filed with the SEC.

This press release also includes EBITDA, which is not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Stratus believes this measure can be helpful to investors in evaluating its business. EBITDA is a financial measure frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others to evaluate Stratus’ recurring operating performance. EBITDA is intended to be a performance measure that should not be regarded as more meaningful than a GAAP measure. Other companies may calculate EBITDA differently. As required by SEC Regulation G, a reconciliation of Stratus’ net income from continuing operations to EBITDA is included in the supplemental schedule of this press release.

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which Stratus’ forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Further, Stratus may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. Stratus cautions investors that it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, notwithstanding any changes in its assumptions, business plans, actual experience, or other changes.

A copy of this release is available on Stratus’ website, stratusproperties.com.

STRATUS PROPERTIES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Real estate operations $ 19 $ 6,556 Leasing operations 3,080 4,818 Total revenues 3,099 11,374 Cost of sales: Real estate operations 1,366 4,360 Leasing operations 984 2,052 Depreciation 873 1,586 Total cost of sales 3,223 7,998 General and administrative expenses 3,167 a 4,324 Gain on sale of assets (4,812 ) b (22,931 ) c Total 1,578 (10,609 ) Operating income 1,521 21,983 Interest expense, net (15 ) (1,056 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (63 ) Other income, net 6 3 Income before income taxes and equity in unconsolidated affiliates’ loss 1,512 20,867 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 302 (2,691 ) Equity in unconsolidated affiliates’ loss (2 ) (2 ) Net income from continuing operations 1,812 18,174 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 375 (2,508 ) Net income and total comprehensive income 2,187 15,666 Total comprehensive loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interestsd 85 (6,722 ) Net income and total comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders $ 2,272 $ 8,944 Basic net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Continuing operations $ 0.23 $ 1.39 Discontinued operations 0.05 (0.30 ) $ 0.28 $ 1.09 Diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Continuing operations $ 0.23 $ 1.38 Discontinued operations 0.04 (0.30 ) $ 0.27 $ 1.08 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 8,251 8,223 Diluted 8,355 8,273

The decrease in first-quarter 2022, compared to first-quarter 2021, is primarily the result of $0.8 million incurred in first-quarter 2021 for consulting, legal and public relation costs for Stratus’ successful proxy contest and the real estate investment trust (REIT) exploration process as well as a $0.5 million decrease in employee incentive compensation costs associated with the Profit Participation Incentive Plan. Represents a pre-tax gain recognized on the reversal of accruals for costs to lease and construct buildings under a master lease arrangement that Stratus entered into in connection with its sale of The Oaks at Lakeway in 2017. Represents the pre-tax gain on the January 2021 sale of The Saint Mary. Represents noncontrolling interest partners’ share in the results of the consolidated projects in which they participate. In the first quarter of 2021, $6.7 million relates to the gain from the sale of The Saint Mary allocated to noncontrolling interest owners.

STRATUS PROPERTIES INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In Thousands) March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,273 $ 24,229 Restricted cash 10,859 18,294 Real estate held for sale 1,773 1,773 Real estate under development 206,191 181,224 Land available for development 34,816 40,659 Real estate held for investment, net 89,760 90,284 Lease right-of-use assets 10,460 10,487 Deferred tax assets 4,843 6,009 Other assets 22,621 17,214 Assets held for sale – discontinued operations 151,172 151,053 Total assets $ 544,768 $ 541,226 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,573 $ 14,118 Accrued liabilities, including taxes 19,682 22,069 Debt 121,446 106,648 Lease liabilities 14,135 13,986 Deferred gain 4,274 4,801 Other liabilities 10,381 17,894 Liabilities held for sale – discontinued operations 149,717 153,097 Total liabilities 334,208 332,613 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 94 94 Capital in excess of par value of common stock 188,971 188,759 Accumulated deficit (6,691 ) (8,963 ) Common stock held in treasury (22,205 ) (21,753 ) Total stockholders’ equity 160,169 158,137 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 50,391 50,476 Total equity 210,560 208,613 Total liabilities and equity $ 544,768 $ 541,226

