Blancco Announces New Chromebook Data Sanitization Capabilities

Blancco Drive Eraser now provides organizations with quick, efficient, and secure Chromebook data sanitization to meet sustainability goals and regulatory compliance mandates

AUSTIN and LONDON – May 17, 2022—Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, today announced Blancco Drive Eraser now supports Chromebook data sanitization. The new capability in Blancco Drive Eraser provides a wide range of organizations, including enterprises, IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) service providers, and academic institutions, with simple, efficient, and secure data sanitization specifically for Chromebooks.

Blancco Drive Eraser dramatically decreases the time spent erasing each device and allows for preservation of its native operating system, speeding the preparation of each Chromebook for reuse. Once data has been thoroughly eliminated, Blancco Drive Eraser confirms data sanitization has been completed successfully and provides a tamper-proof digitally signed certificate of erasure to support regulatory compliance and reporting mandates.

Alan Bentley, President of Global Strategy, Blancco, said the popularity of “budget-friendly” Chromebooks skyrocketed during the pandemic. Not only did many schools issue the devices for students to use for distance learning, but organizations also found Chromebooks to be a cost-effective way to equip employees who suddenly began to work remotely.

“While most students have returned to the classroom and employees are increasingly coming back to offices, the demand for Chromebooks has not waned. One forecast predicts nearly 30 million Chromebooks will be shipped globally in 2022, a decrease of 21% from 2021 but more than double the number of units recorded in 2019,” said Bentley. “As more of these devices enter the ecosystem, and as more organizations look to be participants in the circular economy, they need a solution that allows them to quickly and safely reuse these devices. Blancco Drive Eraser now meets that need.”

The Blancco Drive Eraser’s ergonomic UI design facilitates a quick and seamless erasure process. The solution’s auditable process drives speedier and more simplified compliance reporting. Together, both features represent a significant time saver for organizations, especially those with responsibility for the data sanitization of hundreds or thousands of Chromebooks.

“The recent surge in Chromebook usage means these devices have become repositories for massive amounts of corporate data and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) – two types of sensitive information that could pose serious security risks should the devices not be thoroughly sanitized before reuse or disposal,” added Bentley. “By expanding the capabilities of Blancco Drive Eraser to support Chromebooks, we are now able to give our ITAD partners and other organizations the ability to ensure device data is rendered completely unrecoverable. This capability allows them to confidently reuse or sell end-of-life devices instead of adding to the growing electronic waste crisis in our landfills.”

Secure data sanitization for Chromebook is now available as part of Blancco Drive Eraser at no extra cost. For more information, please visit: https://www.blancco.com/resources/sb-blancco-chromebook-erasure/

