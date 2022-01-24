AltoVita Appoints Gabriele Gallotti as Board Observer and Announces Financial Partnership with Novum Capital Partners

Corporate accommodation platform AltoVita strengthens Board of Directors with appointment of Gallotti, who has over 20 years experience in financial industry

London, UK; 17th May 2022: AltoVita, the multi award-winning company that powers the corporate accommodation sector through enterprise software layered with a human-centric approach, today announces the appointment of Novum Capital Partners’ CEO and Founder, Gabriele Gallotti, as Board Observer.

Gallotti joins the company’s Board of Directors alongside his role as Founder of Novum Capital Partners. Prior to founding the company in 2018, he gained a wealth of experience in the financial sector, including the role of Managing Director at JP Morgan, where he built a client portfolio of over US$4 billion across 30 families. His specialty is advising his clients on their full balance sheet including all aspects of wealth planning, portfolio management, and credit advice. Gabriele’s role at AltoVita will see him further strengthen AltoVita’s financial capital structure.

Gabriele’s appointment comes as Novum backed AltoVita in its recent investment round, and has also committed future investment into the corporate booking platform. AltoVita, co-founded by Vivi Cahyadi Himmel and Karolina Saviova, is building the largest corporate accommodation inventory in the sector and has recently announced expansion into 1,238 cities worldwide. Backing from Novum will help accelerate the growth of the company and scale up its business development, customer success, and technology capabilities, including new safety and ESG features set to be announced at its upcoming Smart, Safe, Sustainable Summit on May 12th.

Vivi Cahyadi Himmel, CEO and Co-Founder at AltoVita, commented: “Karolina and I are truly honoured to have Gabriele join AltoVita’s Board of Directors and Novum Capital Partners as our financial partner. We know that his depth of experience will help us to level up our offering as we set our sights on future expansion. Novum’s investment into AltoVita will go a long way to support our accelerated growth amid the business travel boom, as the global mobility sector initiates an outburst of talent moves.”

Gabriele Gallotti commented: “AltoVita captured us from the very first moment with its simplicity and sophistication. Yet, our decision to join their journey was not only based on numbers but also the energy of the founders, their passion, tenacity, vision and most importantly the great alignment with Novum’s values. I am both humbled and proud to join the Board to help Vivi and Karolina modernise and dominate the corporate accommodation sector. I am certain it will be a fantastic adventure.”

About AltoVita

AltoVita powers the corporate accommodations sector with enterprise software layered with a human-centric approach, providing every traveller with exactly what they need.

AltoVita’s award-winning technology creates a cloud-based bridge between the highly fragmented property distribution system and Global 2000 companies, SMEs, and business travellers, reducing the legacy 48-to-72-hour bidding process down to a few minutes. The fully customisable platform provides instant access to a diverse network of 1 million+ housing options worldwide – including serviced apartments, professionally managed homes, aparthotels, and co-living – with the ability to sort by desired amenities, pet friendliness, sustainability scores, and more. All properties are fully vetted and verified to provide duty of care and compliance, backed by our extensive Four-Tier Quality Control system.

AltoVita’s fast-growing global footprint currently spans 165 countries and 1,238 cities. They are headquartered in London, with regional offices in Singapore and Dallas, TX.

