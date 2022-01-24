The Pallet Network Mobilises Forklifts with Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Tablets

Latest video shows how The Pallet Network successfully deployed 150 TOUGHBOOK Android tablets on its forklifts to improve productivity and customer service.

BRACKNELL, UK. 17 May 2022 – The Pallet Network (TPN), the UK’s leading pallet freight delivery network, has mobilised its forklift trucks at the company’s three UK depots with 150 new Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Android tablets, helping to improve productivity and customer service in the competitive logistics industry. A video detailing the story can be found here: https://youtu.be/NTDWq-btgsw

“We had ageing Windows 7 devices mounted in our forklifts that were no longer supported and getting pretty tired,” explained Robert Haigh, IT Director at TPN. “These devices are critical to our operations, so it was clear that they needed to be modernised. As well as upgrading the old hardware, we also knew we could make further improvements by moving to the latest Android platform and deploying new software for our forklift operators to use.”

Working with trusted IT services partner Renovotec, the company set about evaluating options and assessed all the leading industry providers alongside Panasonic TOUGHBOOK and its rugged Android A3 tablet. The critical factors in choosing the Panasonic devices were their ruggedness and reliability in the challenging working environment and the ability to run TPN’s in-house developed software application for managing and moving the pallets. In addition, ease of management and long-term support for the devices were other important considerations.

“The Panasonic device immediately stood out as different,” said Robert. “It was a much more polished and complete package in terms of design and robustness. Ultimately, we now have a solution that is ideal for our working environment and that we can rely upon to do the job, allowing us to concentrate on delivering a fast, transparent and competitive service to our customers.”

Source: RealWire