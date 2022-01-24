Blue Yonder Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions for Second Year in a Row

Evaluation based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

Blue Yonder continues to be the only company recognized as a Leader in the three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports covering Supply Chain Planning Solutions, Transportation Management Systems and Warehouse Management Systems

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Yonder, a leading digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider, has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the recently released Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions1 based on the “Ability to Execute” and “Completeness of Vision.”

Blue Yonder has been recognized as a Leader two consecutive times in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions as evaluated among 22 vendors. The company was named a Leader in the previously published Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning System of Record for the eight years the report ran2.

Blue Yonder continues to be the only company recognized as a Leader in the three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports covering Supply Chain Planning Solutions, Transportation Management Systems and Warehouse Management Systems3. The company’s position as a Leader across all three Magic Quadrants, in our opinion, reflects its unique end-to-end platform strength across supply chain planning, execution and omni-channel fulfillment.

“With global supply chain disruptions top of mind for business leaders, companies need the ability to better predict disruptions and proactively pivot their response versus simply reacting — and they need to predict and pivot at a greater speed and scale than ever. Blue Yonder’s Luminate® Planning solutions — powered by our Luminate Platform — seamlessly integrate planning and execution capabilities that provide our customers with more autonomous planning capabilities to help them make more automated, profitable business decisions to thrive in this dynamic environment,” said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer, Blue Yonder. “We are proud to be named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant since the inception of the report, which, we believe, clearly demonstrates the value and trust our customers see from our solutions.”

In addition, according to the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Planning Solutions report4, Blue Yonder scored in the Top 10 for all 5 Use Cases, including Demand Planning, Supply Planning, E2E Enterprise Planning, and E2E Multi-enterprise Planning and Digital Planning.

Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning enables companies to sense, predict, and pivot using AI/ML and real-time data from suppliers, factories, distributors, retailers, customers, and external variables such as news, events, and weather. Boundaryless and always-on planning enables companies to recognize potential problems and opportunities before they impact the business, and ML-based recommendations minimizes risks and provides better business outcomes. Through integrated supply chain planning and execution, organizations can achieve faster return on supply chain investments and drive more successful business outcomes.

With this latest Gartner Supply Chain Planning Magic Quadrant, Blue Yonder is the only company recognized as a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports2 covering Supply Chain Planning, Transportation Management Systems and Warehouse Management Systems.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

