Veteran Cybersecurity Expert, Michael Orozco Joins MorganFranklin Consulting

“We are thrilled to have Michael join the MorganFranklin team and harness his expertise to help our clients build and deploy mission critical cybersecurity initiatives,” said Keith Hollender, a partner in MorganFranklin’s cybersecurity practice. “As cyber criminals and nation-states launch ever more sophisticated attacks and technology rapidly evolves, cybersecurity must be a top priority for all organizations. Michael will help our clients address the growing challenges that are spurred on by these changes.”

Michael brings more than two decades of experience in cyber defense, nation-state attacks, cyber risk mitigation, financial crime, incident response, and regulatory compliance. He has worked extensively across the United States, Eastern and Western Europe, Latin America and speaks fluent Spanish, intermediate French and Russian, and elementary Korean. With a background in the financial services, life sciences and pharmaceutical industries, Michael is also an expert at navigating emerging challenges driven by digital transformation, operations modernization, and blockchain technology. He has extensive experience advising boards of directors as well as through in-depth technical architecture work. He is also a hands-on capable subject matter expert having earned his CISA, CDPSE, CGEIT, CRISC, PMP, and AWS Certified Solution Architect Professional credentials.

“I’m excited to use my unique expertise to help MorganFranklin continue to accelerate its growth as a premier consultancy,” said Michael Orozco. “This company is dedicated to helping solve the most pressing cybersecurity challenges for clients and to prepare them for emerging threats on the horizon. That is a mission I am proud to be a part of.”

Prior to MorganFranklin, Michael was a partner leading cybersecurity, risk, and resilience efforts for KPMG. He has also held global leadership positions at Accenture and other consulting firms, where he built and led global teams focused on mission critical security programs. In addition, Michael has received U.S. Congressional awards from the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, and citations from the State of New York and the Borough of Brooklyn for his national cybersecurity efforts.

MorganFranklin’s cybersecurity practice provides end-to-end client services that include program strategy governance, risk and compliance; identity and access management; cybersecurity operations; incident response; business and technology resilience; risk intelligence; and a complete portfolio of managed security services.

