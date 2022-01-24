Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Expands BlueskyINTEL Blockchain Engagement Platform

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 24, 2022) – Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (OTCQB: BTCWF), (“Bluesky” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that effective of the date of this press release, the Corporation is announcing another unique phase and early soft launch of a dedicated Blockchain Investment section for Bluesky’s Blockchain Engagement Platform BlueskyINTEL (BSI) (https://www.blueskyintel.com).

Further to Bluesky’s expansion strategy notice and press release on February 23, 2022; Bluesky has continued its business diversification strategy by investing in Research and Development (R&D) and by adding a new dedicated investment matchmaking section to its BlueskyINTEL Blockchain focused website platform.

The new BSI blockchain Investment section will bring together Blockchain businesses looking for funding and Investors considering opportunities in the Blockchain space and vertical.

Early soft launch of the Investment section can be found at BSI (https://www.blueskyintel.com) and by choosing “Investment”.

Ben Gelfand CEO stated: “This latest addition to our BSI website platform is a result of our continued R&D strategy to diversify our business offerings and not just be a successful crypto miner. Our focus on the Blockchain is certainly not just tied to our crypto mining operations and I feel these R&D efforts may prove to be a prudent course of action.”

Anthony R. Pearlman, COO stated: “Today’s announcement and early soft launch of BSI’s Investment Section is just the “tip of the iceberg” for us as we have been conducting ongoing R&D on our Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Search Engine and Matchmaking Platform for everything Blockchain for some time now, leveraging our gathered blockchain solutions and services data to create additional business opportunities for us has always been the plan.”

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky’s digital currency mining may re-invest its mining profit. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale. For more information please visit www.blueskydigitalassets.com www.blueskyintel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

