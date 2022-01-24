Early-Stage Venture Capital Firm Ridge Ventures Adds Partner Akriti Dokania

Dokania’s multifaceted career spans venture capital, entrepreneurship, product and software engineering positions at Microsoft and Amazon

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EarlyStage–Today, Ridge Ventures, a seed and early-stage, enterprise-focused venture capital firm whose investments include Bolt, Braze, and Discord, announced that Partner Akriti Dokania has joined its team. Dokania will contribute to the firm’s enterprise investments by drawing on her experience as a product leader and technologist, as well as years of experience as a venture investor.





“This is a huge win for us as we approach the halfway point of 2022,” said Alex Rosen, Managing Partner at Ridge Ventures. “With the addition of Akriti to the Ridge family, we continue to build on a winning combination of proven investment success across Partners and Venture Partners, great founder and LP relationships, and unmatched customer connections.”

Dokania spent the last four years at Octopus Ventures, investing in early-stage B2B and Deep tech startups such as LifeScore (backed by Warner Music Group), vHive, ThoughtRiver, and more. She also helped exit companies like UltraSoC (acquired by Siemens) and BehavioSec (acquired by LexisNexis). Prior to entering the venture capital industry, she worked as a software engineer at Amazon Web Services and a product manager at Microsoft. She later co-founded CoderBhai, a product development platform, and invested with Forward Partners while finishing her MBA at London Business School.

Dokania, who studied Computer Science Engineering as an undergraduate at the University of Michigan, is an active board member at multiple startups, and enjoys mentoring entrepreneurs on their startup journeys.

“I’m excited to join Ridge and invest in the next wave of world-changing enterprise companies,” said Dokania. “As an ex-founder, I share the pain of building an early-stage business. Working with Ridge founders through the ebbs and flows of the startup grind will be a blast.”

In February, Ridge Ventures added three Venture Partners to its investment team: Wendy Phillips, Minn Kim, and Indranil “Indy” Guha. As the year continues, the firm will look to further grow its team, make new investments, and refer Fortune 500 customers to its portfolio companies via the Ridge Revenue Network.

About Ridge Ventures

Founded in 2007, Ridge Ventures is a seed and early-stage venture capital firm investing in founders who are redefining how the world interacts with data and code. Ridge takes a fast, flexible and founder-focused approach, and backs companies delivering advanced technologies, new distribution models and incredible user experiences. To learn more, visit www.ridge.vc and follow us @ridgevc.

Contacts

Mark Gavigan for Ridge Ventures



(209) 298-7044



[email protected]