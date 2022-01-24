Cequence Security Selected as SC Media Excellence Award Finalist

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cequence Security, a leader in API security, today announced that the Cequence Customer Success Team has been recognized as an Excellence Award finalist in the Best Customer Service category for the 2022 SC Awards. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

“Cequence Customer Success Team and other Excellence award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. “We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year.”

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re a 2022 SC Awards Finalist ranked in the Top 5 for the Best Customer Service Category across the whole cybersecurity industry,” said Ameya Talwalkar, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Cequence Security. “I’m honored to be a part of an organization whose customer service team by far surpasses customers’ expectations and is in the running alongside world’s largest cybersecurity companies for such a prestigious award in our industry.”

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories – a 21% increase over 2021. This year, SC Awards expanded its recognition program to include several new award categories that reflect the shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. The expanded Excellence Award categories opened participation to startups, as well as the investors and financial partners supporting their success.

Entries for the SC Awards were judged by a world-class panel of industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.

Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2022. A Meet the Winners networking reception celebration will take place during InfoSec World 2022, September 27th in Orlando, Florida.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

About Cequence Security

Organizations trust Cequence Security to protect their APIs and web applications using an effective and adaptive defense against online fraud, business logic attacks, exploits, and unintended data leakage, which enables them to remain resilient in today’s ever-changing business and threat landscape. The Cequence API Security Platform offering unifies API discovery, inventory tracking, risk analysis, and remediation with proven, real-time threat protection against ever evolving online attacks. Learn more at www.cequence.ai.

