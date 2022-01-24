BNP Paribas Securities Services Hires Chris Richmond as Head of the Asset Owner, Asset Manager and Alternatives Client Lines in the Americas

Key Hire Demonstrates BNP Paribas Securities Services’ Continued Build Out in the Americas

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BNP Paribas, a premier global bank, announces today the appointment of Chris Richmond as Head of the Asset Owner, Asset Manager and Alternatives Client Lines for BNP Paribas Securities Services Americas, the bank’s securities services division.

At BNP Paribas Securities Services, Chris will be responsible for product development and strategy for asset owners, asset managers and alternative investors across North and Latin America. He will report to Dennis Bon, Head of BNP Paribas Securities Services in the Americas, as well as Arnaud Claudon, Global Head of Asset Managers and Owners, and Patrick Hayes, Global Head of Alternative Investors.

Chris has extensive experience servicing traditional and alternative investment managers and asset owners at State Street, Charles River, and BNY Mellon. Prior to this, Chris led multiple fund accounting teams at Fidelity Investments.

Dennis Bon, Head of BNP Paribas Securities Services in the Americas, said: “The Americas institutional investor market is a key area of growth for us and is of strategic importance to serve both our local and global client base. We have been making meaningful investments in this space since the build out of our US custody offering in 2012. I am thrilled to welcome Chris to our team and continue to grow our business in the Americas.”

Chris Richmond, Head of the Asset Owner, Asset Manager and Alternatives Client Lines in the Americas, said: “I am excited to be leading BNP Paribas Securities Services’ Asset Manager, Asset Owner and Alternatives Client Lines in the Americas at such a key moment. Recent changes throughout the industry are driving asset managers and asset owners to re-shape their operating models and adapt to changing client behaviors. This presents exciting opportunities for us to further enhance our offering.”

About BNP Paribas Securities Services

BNP Paribas Securities Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of the BNP Paribas Group, is a leading global custodian and securities services provider. Backed by the strength of the BNP Paribas Group, we provide multi-asset post-trade and asset servicing solutions for buy and sell-side market participants, corporates and issuers. With a global reach covering 90+ markets, our network is one of the most extensive in the industry, enabling clients to maximize their investment opportunities worldwide.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is the European Union’s leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 65 countries and has nearly 190,000 employees, including nearly 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, Eastern Europe as well as via a large network in the western part of the United States. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group’s performance and stability.

Contacts

Press:

Claire Schiff



(646) 634-4042



claire.schif[email protected]