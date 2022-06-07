Votiro Partners with the National Wildlife Federation at RSA Conference 2022

Company to exhibit at RSA Conference and raise money to help remove pollution from the Great Lakes

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Votiro, the category leader in Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology, today announced a partnership with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) during the 2022 RSA Conference from June 6-9 in San Francisco, CA. For every individual that stops by the Votiro booth—Booth #1964 in the Moscone South Expo Center—and watches a five-minute demo video, the company will donate $10 to the NWF. All proceeds will be allocated to NWF’s ongoing efforts to remove pollution from the Great Lakes.

Despite the Great Lakes being the largest freshwater system on earth, they are particularly vulnerable to pollution. Pollution of large systems also occurs in our digital environments. Businesses are generating and ingesting more data than ever before, creating massive data lakes extremely vulnerable to malware pollution. Both of these forms of pollution can have damaging effects on society, negatively impacting the planet’s climate and leading to the exploitation of everyday citizens’ personal identifiable data. At this year’s RSA Conference, Votiro is striving to depollute both our on-land and digital ecosystems by partnering with the NWF and introducing more organizations to CDR technology, which has been deemed critical for protecting against malicious file uploads. In fact, in an October 2021 Gartner® report, Gartner asserts “Done well, CDR removes all threats from uploaded files without adding significant latency. Since it does not depend on the detection of known threats, it can even protect against completely new attack types.”

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to preview Votiro’s industry-leading API-first CDR solution at RSA. The Votiro Cloud, which includes Votiro Cloud for Email API, Web Browser API, and Web Applications API, utilizes Positive Selection® technology to sanitize all potential malicious code from content, before it enters data lakes and cloud storage and backup environments, enabling users to safely move data and workloads to hosted environments without risk of malware penetration. Votiro’s Zero Trust Content Security solution approach delivers safe file content to users and applications anywhere it is accessed and stored, proactively preventing evasive and unknown cyber threats and outperforming traditional detection-based security systems.

“At Votiro, we understand the importance of protecting our digital and physical environments from harmful pollution. And, while we can provide a digital solution to the malware pollution of enterprises’ data lakes, we know that more can be done to stop the pollution of our freshwater systems and restore the Great Lakes. That’s why we’re partnering with the National Wildlife Federation with the goal of raising funding and awareness for their protection efforts,” said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO at Votiro. “We’re looking forward to making a positive impact while at the RSA Conference and connecting with our customers, partners, industry peers and prospects.”

Additionally, during the RSA Conference, Votiro will be participating in numerous joint sessions and panels with other industry leaders:

Purple Cloud Summit & Lounge: Votiro CEO, Ravi Srinivasan, is a co-presenter for the “C-Suite View of Cloud DevSecOps Today and Tomorrow” session. Other presenters and moderators include: Vladi Sandler, CEO and Co-founder, Lightspin; Amit Bareket, CEO and Co-founder, Perimeter 81; Moderator: Tanya Janca, Founder & CEO, We Hack Purple Academy. The event will be held on Wednesday, June 8 at The Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco as well as livestreamed virtually on Lightspin’s YouTube Channel between 8:30am and 6:00pm PDT. To register for this event, sign up here.

Votiro and Fortinet will host a joint session at the Fortinet booth #5855 in the Moscone North Expo hall on Wednesday June 8th at 12pm PDT to discuss how Votiro and Fortinet’s FortiSandbox solution integrate to prevent hidden malware entering an organization. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Votiro Co-Founder and CTO, Aviv Grafi.

Cybersecurity’s Impact on The Future Workplace Experience Panel hosted by SumoLogic: Votiro CTO and Co-Founder, Aviv Grafi, is a panelist alongside Jadee Hansen, CIO and CISO at Code 42 and John Visneski, CISO at MGM Studios. The panel is hosted by George Gerchow, Chief Security Officer and Senior Vice President of IT at SumoLogic. The event will be held on Tuesday, June 7 at 6:00pm PDT at the Museum of African Diaspora in San Francisco. To register for this event, sign up here.

To set up a time to connect with the Votiro team, learn more about Votiro’s RSA activities and events, please stop by our booth, Booth #1964 in the Moscone South Expo Center, or visit: https://votiro.com/rsa-2022/

About Votiro

Votiro is a zero-trust content security company serving hundreds of commercial and government organizations worldwide. Votiro Cloud is an open, API-centric Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) solution to deliver safe content and eliminate file-borne threats targeting your remote workers, content-rich apps, data lakes, supply chain and B2C digital interactions. Votiro is headquartered in the United States, with offices in Australia, Israel, and Singapore.

Votiro is trusted by millions of users worldwide to receive safe content with complete peace of mind. Votiro Cloud is SOC 2 Type II compliant solution and certified by the international standard of Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (ISO/IEC 15408). Learn more at www.votiro.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

