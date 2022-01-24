Boehringer Ingelheim Leverages NWO.ai for Additional Insights into Animal Disease Outbreaks

Advanced Insights and Analysis into Emerging and Developing Global Animal Health Needs to Better Support Prediction and Prevention Efforts

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NWO.ai, a leading strategic intelligence platform that is revolutionizing the future of external data for enterprises, today announced that it has exclusively partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in the animal health industry. The purpose of NWO.ai’s platform is to provide visibility into animal health threats and emerging outbreaks occurring globally. Boehringer Ingelheim aims to use NWO.ai’s platform to further strengthen its capabilities to identify, monitor, and forecast the spread of animal disease outbreaks.

“By combining Boehringer Ingelheim’s leading market position and decades of industry experience in human and animal health, with NWO.ai’s AI capabilities, this partnership underscores how modern organizations are utilizing external data sources to anticipate key business risks and similarly market opportunities,” said Miroslav Dimitrov, COO, NWO.ai. “We are honored to partner with one of the world’s most esteemed pharmaceutical organizations.”

About NWO.ai

NWO.ai is a leading strategic intelligence platform that is revolutionizing the future of external data for enterprises. Using its proprietary artificial intelligence technology, NWO.ai is able to anticipate major changes in micro-trends, before they occur, providing companies with the critical insights needed to compete in today’s ever-changing ecosystem. As organizations and enterprises continue to rely on data as part of their growth strategies, NWO.ai delivers data intelligence, culled from the most diverse data sources, that tackles major questions including the “who, what, when, and why now” for global businesses. With access to more than 93 million signals at a given moment, NWO.ai is helping businesses to remain at the forefront of their industry.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is working on first-in-class innovation for the prediction, prevention, and treatment of diseases in animals. For veterinarians, pet owners, farmers, and governments in more than 150 countries, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health offers a large and innovative portfolio of products and services to improve the health and well-being of companion animals and livestock. Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is a global leader in the animal health industry and part of family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim.

