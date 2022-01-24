Key Risk Announces Executive Appointments

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Key Risk (a Berkley Company), a leading provider of workers compensation insurance products and services for employers throughout the United States, today announced the appointment of James A. Garrison as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Travis W. Moose as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Mr. Garrison joined Key Risk in 2009 and has held leadership roles in finance over his tenure, most recently serving as Financial Reporting & Analysis Manager. He has over 20 years of commercial property and casualty insurance experience and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Gardner-Webb University.

Mr. Moose joined Key Risk in 2008 and has held leadership roles in underwriting and sales over his tenure, most recently serving as Vice President, Sales & Distribution. He has been vital in advancing the Key Risk brand and expanding the company’s footprint and program offerings. Mr. Moose holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance, banking, risk management and insurance from Appalachian State University.

Commenting on the appointments, Scott A. Holbrook, President of Key Risk, said, “Key Risk is committed to supporting the development of our team members and helping them realize their professional aspirations. James and Travis have an established history of delivering results and leading teams. We welcome both in their respective new roles.”

ABOUT KEY RISK:

With over 35 years of proven expertise in the workers compensation industry, Key Risk delivers innovative and responsive solutions that provide our clients the freedom to do what they do best. Offering guaranteed cost options to employers nationwide, Key Risk focuses on delivering products and services within specialized verticals to reduce workers compensation exposures and deliver industry-leading results.

All products and services are distributed through appointed insurance agents and brokers. Key Risk is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior), Financial Size Category XV by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong), by S&P.

