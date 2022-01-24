BridgeBio Pharma to Participate in May Investor Events

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Panel, Virtual: Wednesday, May 18th at 2:30 pm ET

H. C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, Virtual: Tuesday, May 24th at 7:00 am ET

UBS Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY: Tuesday, May 24th at 11:30 am ET

J. P. Morgan West Coast Investor Day, San Francisco, CA: Tuesday, May 24th at 12:00 pm ET

To access more details on BridgeBio’s presentations, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at http://investor.bridgebio.com .

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .