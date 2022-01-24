Xilio Therapeutics Appoints Stacey Davis as Chief Business Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a biotechnology company developing tumor-selective immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that Stacey Davis has been appointed as chief business officer to further the company’s corporate and business development strategy that will be central to its next stage of growth.

“As an accomplished life science leader, Stacey brings significant strategic business experience building successful portfolios in oncology and immunology with an in-depth knowledge of the real-world patient and physician experience,” said René Russo, Pharm.D., president and chief executive officer of Xilio. “Her broad operational and business development experience coupled with her proven track record of leading organizations through critical development and corporate milestones, will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline and prepare for preliminary clinical data readouts anticipated later this year.”

“Xilio has made impressive progress in a short amount of time, leveraging its geographically precise solutions (GPS) platform to advance two novel tumor-selective immunotherapies into the clinic with another IND submission planned for the second half of this year,” said Ms. Davis. “I look forward to being part of the company’s evolution as we develop a diverse pipeline of transformative therapies that aim to significantly improve outcomes for people living with cancer.”

Ms. Davis brings 25 years of experience in entrepreneurial roles building teams and leading corporate and portfolio strategy. She joins Xilio from Novartis Oncology (Novartis), and most recently served as vice president, lung and immuno-oncology franchise, U.S. Oncology. In this role, she led the launch of TABRECTA® (capmatinib) in advanced, non-small cell lung cancer and was responsible for building out Novartis’ lung cancer franchise, including broadening the targeted therapies portfolio, in-licensing and launch preparation for tislelizumab, an anti PD-1, and launch preparation for canakinumab, a novel anti-IL-1B. Prior to Novartis, Ms. Davis served as senior vice president and general manager at Prominex, Inc., a start-up incubated through Roka Biosciences by NEA, Orbimed and TPG. Ms. Davis also held roles of increasing responsibility throughout a decade at Johnson & Johnson (J&J), including serving as U.S. immunology, head, commercial strategy, insights and operations at Jansen Biotech, Inc., where she was a senior member of the U.S. leadership team and achieved above-market growth for a portfolio of products across multiple indications. Earlier in her tenure at J&J, Ms. Davis founded a new diagnostics unit as part of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and also served in investment and strategy roles with Johnson & Johnson Development Corporation (JJDC). Earlier in her career, Ms. Davis held several roles in the financial industry, including at The Carson Group/Thomson Financial and Merrill Lynch & Co. Ms. Davis received a B.S.E. in biomedical engineering from Duke University.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company is using its proprietary geographically precise solutions (GPS) platform to rapidly engineer novel molecules, including cytokines and other biologics, that are designed to optimize their therapeutic index. These molecules are designed to localize activity within the tumor microenvironment without systemic effect, resulting in the potential to achieve enhanced anti-tumor activity. Xilio is building a pipeline of wholly owned, tumor-selective, GPS-enabled cytokine and checkpoint inhibitor product candidates, including its clinical-stage programs, XTX101, a tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody, and XTX202, a tumor-selective IL-2, as well as its earlier pipeline, including XTX301, a tumor-selective IL-12. For more information, please visit www.xiliotx.com and follow us on Twitter (@xiliotx) and LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).

