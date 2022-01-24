Bryson Bort, CEO, SCYTHE Selected as SC Media Excellence Award Finalist for Security Executive of the Year

Recognized for leadership and contributions to cybersecurity development community

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SCYTHE, a leader in adversarial emulation, today announced that Founder and CEO, Bryson Bort, has been recognized as a 2022 SC Awards Excellence Award finalist for Security Executive of the Year. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.





“SCYTHE and other Excellence award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. “We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year.”

“I am honored to be recognized by the esteemed SC Awards on behalf of our team that works hard every day solving difficult cybersecurity problems,” said Bort. “This speaks to our vision of providing an advanced adversary emulation platform for the enterprise and cybersecurity. I sincerely appreciate the ongoing support, commitment and comradery from peers, colleagues and customers all over the world.”

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories – a 21 percent increase over 2021. This year, SC Awards expanded its recognition program to include several new award categories that reflect the shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. The expanded Excellence Award categories opened participation to startups, as well as the investors and financial partners supporting their success.

Entries for the SC Awards were judged by a world-class panel of industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.

Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2022. A Meet the Winners networking reception celebration will take place during InfoSec World 2022, September 27th in Orlando, Florida.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

About SCYTHE

SCYTHE provides an advanced adversary emulation platform for the enterprise and cybersecurity consulting market. The SCYTHE platform enables Red, Blue, and Purple teams to build and emulate real-world adversarial campaigns in a matter of minutes. Customers are in turn enabled to validate the risk posture and exposure of their business and employees and the performance of enterprise security teams and existing security solutions. Based in Arlington, VA, the company is privately held and is funded by Gula Tech Adventures, Paladin Capital, Evolution Equity, and private industry investors. For more information email [email protected], visit https://scythe.io, or follow on Twitter @scythe_io.

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



714-832-8716



949-231-2965



[email protected]