StrikeReady Wins Intellyx 2022 Digital Innovator Award

StrikeReady spotlighted as a trailblazing disruptor worth watching

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–An AI-driven security company, StrikeReady today announced that it had won an Intellyx 2022 Digital Innovator Award. Intellyx bestows this award upon vendors who make it through Intellyx’s rigorous briefing selection process and deliver a successful briefing.





“At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors,” said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. “We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That’s why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut.”

“This recognition is significant because it recognizes only those truly disruptive innovators,” said Yasir Khalid, CEO of StrikeReady. “It’s not surprising that the rise in cyberattacks’ sophistication has become more significant over the past year. We are pleased to be recognized for empowering cyber defenders by increasing their skills and knowledge and assisting them with automation via our threat management and incident response platform powered by an advanced AI security assistant to handle the pace and sophistication of cyberattacks.”

For more details on the award and to see other winning vendors in this group, visit the 2022 Intellyx Digital Innovator awards page.

About Intellyx

Intellyx is the first and only industry analysis, advisory, and training firm focused on customer-driven, technology-empowered digital transformation for the enterprise. Covering every angle of enterprise IT from mainframes to artificial intelligence, our broad focus across technologies allows business executives and IT professionals to connect the dots on disruptive trends. Read and learn more at https://intellyx.com or follow them on Twitter at https://twitter.com/intellyx.

About StrikeReady

StrikeReady Inc. is a cybersecurity startup based out of California. The company was founded in 2019 and offers the industry’s first cloud-based security operations and management platform that enables organizations to increase the effectiveness, efficiency, and affordability of their security operations, while empowering and augmenting cybersecurity teams with institutional knowledge and automation.

StrikeReady is backed by several Bay Area VC firms, along with executives from FireEye, CrowdStrike, Zscalar, and others.

StrikeReady has won numerous awards and mentions in the short time that it has been in existence, including Intellyx 2022 Digital Innovator Award, 2022 Govies Awards, 2022 CODiE Finalist Best Emerging Technology, 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards, 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, 2021 CyberSecured Awards, American Security Today ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award 2021, Security Today’s Product of the Year Award 2021, Globee’s Disruptor Award 2021, and CB Insights 2021 Cyber Defender.

Connect with us at www.strikeready.co and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Brenda Christensen



Stellar PR



818/307-9942



[email protected]