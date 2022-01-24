Edgility, Inc. Launches EdgeAi, a Breakthrough Explainable and Open-Box Artificial Intelligence to Accelerate Adoption

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgility, Inc. launches EdgeAi as healthcare’s first operationally embedded AI with Explainability. EdgeAi exposes the internal mechanics of machine learning and deep learning systems in human-understandable terms. Trust in AI model predictions is paramount if care providers and administrators are to accept the decisions based on them. EdgeAi generates a standard label for transparency of the prediction model, leading to better AI adoption and open-box development.





“EdgeAi natively incorporates Explainability so humans can understand the inputs and the results,” said Justin Falk, Edgility’s Chief Technology Officer. “In contrast to the traditional AI ‘black-box,’ which even the developer rarely understands, EdgeAi surfaces the logic to the end-user.”

As an early Edgility partner, University Hospitals (UH) in Cleveland is at the forefront of utilizing EdgeAi predictions and insight while revealing the data and logic that creates each forecast prediction. “At UH, we utilize EdgeAi to predict discharges and expose the factors that influence the prediction visible to all end-users,” said Sam Brown, UH’s VP of Logistics and Systems Operation.

Built into Edgility’s Smart Operations and Orchestration platform, EdgeAi predictions are mapped to specific levers of action toward achieving a particular outcome.

“UH is at the forefront of utilizing AI to build a culture of trust,” said Cliff Megerian, MD, FACS, Chief Executive Officer of UH, Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “Paired with our strong strategic plan and operating model, we are achieving the advantages of being a unified health system, enabling future investments that advance care and help make UH the most trusted caregiver in Northeast Ohio.”

EdgeAi’s predictions are translated into orchestrated actions and behaviors through Edgility’s Smart Operations Platform, making this a closed-loop intelligence and action engine. “The future of problem-solving demands demystified algorithms,” said Balaji Ramadoss, co-founder, and CEO of Edgility. “EdgeAi enables health systems to construct their own AI factory to curate datasets and run thousands of learning cycles and algorithms.”

“Without a clear mapping to the next behavior, AI outputs are ineffective,” said Peter Pronovost, MD, PhD, Chief Quality and Clinical Transformation Officer at UH. “At UH, we utilize the EdgeAi prediction to hardwire behavior to fractal management models to drive accountability and action.”

EdgeAi is built on Edgility’s Cognitive Platform and closes the “AI–action” loop in real-time. With over 2 million patients orchestrated just in 2021, the capability within EdgeAi will benefit millions more and transform patient care by bridging the current AI opacity.

EdgeAi is available for all existing clients utilizing Discharge as a Service®, Intelligent Transfers as a Service®, Hospital at Home Orchestration, and Staffing and Huddle Orchestration.

About Edgility, Inc.

Since 2016, Edgility has provided health systems with Smart Operations and Orchestration platforms. From care coordination and population management to quality of care to revenue leakage and emerging business opportunities, Edgility’s Operations Centers and EdgeAi orchestrate operational workflows and remove process fragmentation. Edgility partners with health systems to help tackle their most significant operational challenges. For more, visit edgilityhealth.com

University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 23 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital, Ohio’s only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

