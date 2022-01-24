C3.AI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating C3.ai, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against C3.AI on March 4, 2022 with a Class Period from December 9, 2020 to February 15, 2022, both dates inclusive, or pursuant to the Company’s December 9, 2020 IPO. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of C3.AI have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) C3.ai’s partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (ii) C3.ai was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (iii) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (iv) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of C3, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

