Excelerate Energy Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) (the “Company” or “Excelerate”) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Reported Net Income of $12.8 million and Adjusted EBITDAR of $71.4 million(1) for the first quarter
  • Executed gas sales at Northeast Gateway terminal in Boston harbor
  • Completed first full quarter of natural gas sales at the Bahia terminal in Brazil
  • Advanced Moheshkhali LNG expansion project in Bangladesh
  • Awarded seasonal tender for Bahia Blanca GasPort in Argentina
  • Received approval in principle for the Payra LNG project in Bangladesh
  • Signed binding agreement for regasification services with Gasgrid Finland

CEO COMMENT

“The financial results we delivered for the first quarter underscore the resilience of our business model and the value our customers place on maintaining flexible access to global LNG supply,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Steven Kobos. “Although the European energy crisis created headwinds early in the year, including the flattening of the JKM to TTF price spread which resulted in fewer opportunities to sub-charter our available vessels to third parties, performance in our base business has remained solid as we demonstrate our proven ability to provide critical regasification services for our customers. In addition, we continue to advance the development of our growth projects in new and existing markets, driving meaningful value creation for our stakeholders.

“This is an exciting time in the history of our Company and the LNG industry,” continued Kobos. “We understand the important role that Excelerate plays in supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon energy future. Every day our operations are helping to keep the lights on for hundreds of millions of people and providing energy security to countries that desperately need it. Recent geopolitical events have further highlighted the need for energy security, not only for European countries who have been dependent on Russian gas, but for countries around the world. Moving forward, we expect to benefit from the increased demand for flexible access to LNG.”

FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

March 31,

 

(in millions)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2021

 

Revenues

 

$

591.7

 

 

$

338.8

 

 

$

164.8

 

Operating Income

 

$

39.1

 

 

$

23.0

 

 

$

62.8

 

Net Income/(loss)

 

$

12.8

 

 

$

(1.8

)

 

$

38.0

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

$

62.3

 

 

$

56.0

 

 

$

89.5

 

Adjusted EBITDAR (1)

 

$

71.4

 

 

$

63.7

 

 

$

96.6

 

(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure in the section titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” below.

KEY PROJECT UPDATES

Finland LNG Terminal

In April 2022, the government of Finland announced its intention to stop purchases of Russian pipeline natural gas and instead to utilize a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to meet its natural gas consumption needs by year-end 2022. The government of Estonia has made a similar decision. Due to the proximity and good relations between the two countries, Estonia will participate in the Finnish project rather than pursuing a project of its own. In May 2022, Excelerate and Gasgrid Finland signed a 10-year, time charter party agreement for Excelerate to provide LNG regasification service that is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gasgrid Finland has initiated the development of a new jetty in Southern Finland, near the Balticconnector pipeline, for the FSRU Exemplar to moor.

Payra LNG

In May 2022, the Payra LNG project was approved in principle by the government of Bangladesh, a significant milestone in the approval process. Excelerate has commenced negotiations of the integrated deal, which includes an LNG supply agreement that would allow the Company to sell three to four million tons per annum of LNG to the country. The Payra LNG project would represent Excelerate’s largest deployment of capital to date and has the potential to significantly increase the scale of the Company’s operations from a global perspective.

MLNG Expansion

In February 2022, the Moheshkhali LNG (“MLNG”) expansion project was approved in principle by the government of Bangladesh. MLNG is one of Excelerate’s three E-FIT integrated terminals. Excelerate has commenced commercial negotiations for the expansion of the terminal, the extension of our regasification agreement by five years to 2038, and an LNG supply agreement to sell up to 1.5 million tons per annum.

Vlora LNG Terminal

In January 2022, Excelerate received approval from the Albanian government to proceed with the second phase of the feasibility study for the Vlora LNG terminal and power plant. Under the previously announced MOU with Albgaz, Albania’s natural gas transmission system operator, and Snam, one of the largest energy infrastructure owners and operators in the world, Excelerate is continuing to explore solutions to connect the Vlora LNG Terminal with other European natural gas infrastructure.

Bahia Blanca

In March 2022, Excelerate was awarded a seasonal charter for the FSRU Exemplar at the Bahia Blanca GasPort terminal in Argentina. Following regasification services at the Northeast Gateway Deepwater Port, the Exemplar sailed to Argentina. The vessel arrived at Bahia Blanca in May 2022 and will provide regasification services during the winter in Argentina.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of March 31, 2022, Excelerate had $82.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. On April 18, 2022, the Company entered into a new $350 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Facility”). As of May 20, 2022, the Company had letters of credit issued of $52 million and no outstanding borrowings under the Facility. The Facility, which has a three-year maturity that expires in April 2025, will further enhance Excelerate’s liquidity and balance sheet strength.

2022 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

For the full year 2022, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to range between $249 million and $269 million. In addition, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDAR to range between $285 million and $305 million.(1)

Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The Excelerate management team will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 10:00 am Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Investors are invited to access a live webcast of the conference call via the Investor Relations page on the Company’s website at www.excelerateenergy.com. An archived replay of the call and a copy of the presentation will be on the website following the call.

ABOUT EXCELERATE ENERGY:

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 2003 by George B. Kaiser, Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company reports financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Included in this press release are certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are designed to supplement, and not substitute, Excelerate’s financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP measures as defined by Excelerate may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. The presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude non-recurring items, should not be construed as an inference that Excelerate’s future results, cash flows or leverage will be unaffected by other nonrecurring items. Management believes that the following non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional useful information in evaluating the Company’s performance and valuation. See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, including those measures presented as part of the Company’s 2022 Financial Outlook, in the section titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” below.

Adjusted Gross Margin

The Company uses Adjusted Gross Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, which it defines as revenues less direct cost of sales and operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, to measure its operational financial performance. Management believes Adjusted Gross Margin is useful because it provides insight on profitability and true operating performance excluding the implications of the historical cost basis of its assets. The Company’s computation of Adjusted Gross Margin may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure included as a supplemental disclosure because the Company believes it is a useful indicator of its operating performance. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and items such as charges and non-recurring expenses that management does not consider as part of assessing ongoing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDAR is a non-GAAP financial measure included as a supplemental disclosure because the Company believes it is a valuation measure commonly used by financial statement users to more effectively compare the results of its operations from period to period and against other companies without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAR, a non-GAAP measure, as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted to eliminate the effects of rental expenses for vessels and other infrastructure, which are normal, recurring cash operating expenses necessary to operate its business.

The Company adjusts net income for the items listed above to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or liquidity. These measures have limitations as certain excluded items are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR. Adjusted EBITDAR should not be viewed as a measure of overall performance or considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income because it excludes rental expenses for vessels and other infrastructure, which is a normal, recurring cash operating expense that is necessary to operate the Company’s business. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as an inference that its results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The Company’s computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. For the foregoing reasons, each of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR has significant limitations which affect its use as an indicator of its profitability and valuation, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Excelerate and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding Excelerate’s future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans, expansion plans and strategy, economic conditions, both generally and in particular in the regions in which Excelerate operates, and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “believe,” “consider,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” “shall,” “should,” “anticipate,” “opportunity” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These statements appear throughout this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Excelerate’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Excelerate has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions or judgments about future events that may or may not be correct or necessarily take place and that are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of Excelerate. The occurrence of any such factors, events, or circumstances would significantly alter the results set forth in these statements.

Moreover, Excelerate operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, for example, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and it is not possible for Excelerate to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The unprecedented nature of the Covid-19 pandemic may give rise to risks that are currently unknown or amplify the risks associated with many of the foregoing events or factors. The results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, statements that “Excelerate believes” and similar statements reflect Excelerate’s beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to Excelerate as of the date of this press release. And while Excelerate believes that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Excelerate’s statements should not be read to indicate that it has conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Excelerate undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Excelerate may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on its forward-looking statements. Excelerate’s forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments.

Excelerate Energy Limited Partnership

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FSRU and terminal services

 

$

97,592

 

 

$

115,731

 

 

$

125,863

 

Gas sales

 

 

494,081

 

 

 

223,072

 

 

 

38,950

 

Total revenues

 

 

591,673

 

 

 

338,803

 

 

 

164,813

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue and vessel operating expenses

 

 

50,063

 

 

 

60,308

 

 

 

39,205

 

Direct cost of gas sales

 

 

463,352

 

 

 

210,568

 

 

 

23,338

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

23,743

 

 

 

26,588

 

 

 

26,109

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

12,634

 

 

 

12,975

 

 

 

13,345

 

Restructuring, transition and transaction expenses

 

 

2,753

 

 

 

5,361

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

552,545

 

 

 

315,800

 

 

 

101,997

 

Operating income

 

 

39,128

 

 

 

23,003

 

 

 

62,816

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(7,054

)

 

 

(7,334

)

 

 

(8,292

)

Interest expense – related party

 

 

(12,173

)

 

 

(11,447

)

 

 

(12,550

)

Earnings from equity method investment

 

 

778

 

 

 

832

 

 

 

804

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

(4,116

)

 

 

193

 

 

 

(243

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

16,563

 

 

 

5,247

 

 

 

42,535

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(3,719

)

 

 

(7,035

)

 

 

(4,512

)

Net income (loss)

 

 

12,844

 

 

 

(1,788

)

 

 

38,023

 

Less net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

(816

)

 

 

883

 

 

 

759

 

Less net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest – ENE Onshore

 

 

(237

)

 

 

2,384

 

 

 

(1,995

)

Net income (loss) attributable to partners

 

$

13,897

 

 

$

(5,055

)

 

$

39,259

 

 

Excelerate Energy Limited Partnership

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

(In thousands)

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

82,905

 

 

$

72,786

 

Current portion of restricted cash

 

 

3,347

 

 

 

2,495

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

116,405

 

 

 

260,535

 

Accounts receivable, net – related party

 

 

11,214

 

 

 

11,140

 

Inventories

 

 

52,207

 

 

 

105,020

 

Current portion of net investments in sales-type leases

 

 

12,775

 

 

 

12,225

 

Other current assets

 

 

28,382

 

 

 

26,194

 

Total current assets

 

 

307,235

 

 

 

490,395

 

Restricted cash

 

 

16,104

 

 

 

15,683

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,412,474

 

 

 

1,433,169

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

98,598

 

 

 

106,225

 

Net investments in sales-type leases

 

 

409,543

 

 

 

412,908

 

Investment in equity method investee

 

 

22,343

 

 

 

22,051

 

Other assets

 

 

29,331

 

 

 

20,305

 

Total assets

 

$

2,295,628

 

 

$

2,500,736

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

22,515

 

 

$

303,651

 

Accounts payable to related party

 

 

8,951

 

 

 

7,937

 

Accrued liabilities and other liabilities

 

 

112,639

 

 

 

105,034

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

 

8,547

 

 

 

9,653

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

19,939

 

 

 

19,046

 

Current portion of long-term debt – related party

 

 

7,250

 

 

 

7,096

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

31,884

 

 

 

30,215

 

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

 

 

21,278

 

 

 

21,903

 

Current portion of finance lease liabilities – related party

 

 

17,118

 

 

 

15,627

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

250,121

 

 

 

520,162

 

Derivative liabilities

 

 

509

 

 

 

2,999

 

Long-term debt, net

 

 

209,729

 

 

 

214,369

 

Long-term debt, net – related party

 

 

250,518

 

 

 

191,217

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

71,261

 

 

 

77,936

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

 

225,036

 

 

 

229,755

 

Finance lease liabilities – related party

 

 

206,589

 

 

 

210,992

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

 

35,296

 

 

 

34,929

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

17,741

 

 

 

14,451

 

Total liabilities

 

$

1,266,800

 

 

$

1,496,810

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity interest

 

$

1,149,666

 

 

$

1,135,769

 

Related party note receivable

 

 

(159

)

 

 

(6,759

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(3,720

)

 

 

(9,178

)

Non-controlling interest

 

 

13,560

 

 

 

14,376

 

Non-controlling interest – ENE Onshore

 

 

(130,519

)

 

 

(130,282

)

Total equity

 

$

1,028,828

 

 

$

1,003,926

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

2,295,628

 

 

$

2,500,736

 

 

Excelerate Energy Limited Partnership

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

March 31, 2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

(In thousands)

 

Net income

 

$

12,844

 

 

$

38,023

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

23,743

 

 

 

26,109

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

7,663

 

 

 

5,651

 

Accretion expense

 

 

367

 

 

 

352

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

277

 

 

 

320

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

176

 

 

 

 

Share of net earnings in equity method investee

 

 

(778

)

 

 

(804

)

Distributions from equity method investee

 

 

2,700

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

144,056

 

 

 

(12,680

)

Inventories

 

 

52,813

 

 

 

16,760

 

Other current assets and other assets

 

 

(11,924

)

 

 

(1,517

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

(264,001

)

 

 

(21,665

)

Derivative liabilities

 

 

554

 

 

 

274

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

 

(1,106

)

 

 

1,445

 

Net investments in sales-type leases

 

 

2,815

 

 

 

2,356

 

Operating lease assets and liabilities

 

 

(5,041

)

 

 

(5,317

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

3,489

 

 

 

(2,030

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

$

(31,353

)

 

$

47,277

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(11,029

)

 

 

(5,184

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

$

(11,029

)

 

$

(5,184

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term debt – related party

 

 

566,300

 

 

 

12,100

 

Repayments of long-term debt – related party

 

 

(506,844

)

 

 

(1,713

)

Repayments of long-term debt

 

 

(4,025

)

 

 

(6,454

)

Related party note receivables

 

 

 

 

 

(45,000

)

Collections of related party note receivables

 

 

6,600

 

 

 

 

Principal payments under finance lease liabilities

 

 

(5,345

)

 

 

(8,846

)

Principal payments under finance lease liabilities – related party

 

 

(2,912

)

 

 

(3,798

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

$

53,774

 

 

$

(53,711

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

11,392

 

 

 

(11,618

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

$

90,964

 

 

$

109,539

 

End of period

 

$

102,356

 

 

$

97,921

 

 

Excelerate Energy Limited Partnership

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

 

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin to the GAAP financial measures of gross margin for each of the periods indicated.

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

March 31, 2021

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

FSRU and terminal services revenues

 

$

97,592

 

 

$

115,731

 

 

$

125,863

 

Gas sales revenues

 

 

494,081

 

 

 

223,072

 

 

 

38,950

 

Cost of revenue and vessel operating expenses

 

 

(50,063

)

 

 

(60,308

)

 

 

(39,205

)

Direct cost of gas sales

 

 

(463,352

)

 

 

(210,568

)

 

 

(23,338

)

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

(23,743

)

 

 

(26,588

)

 

 

(26,109

)

Gross Margin

 

$

54,515

 

 

$

41,339

 

 

$

76,161

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

23,743

 

 

 

26,588

 

 

 

26,109

 

Adjusted Gross Margin

 

$

78,258

 

 

$

67,927

 

 

$

102,270

 

Contacts

Investors
Craig Hicks

Excelerate Energy

[email protected]

Media
Stephen Pettibone / Frances Jeter

Sard Verbinnen & Co

[email protected]
or

[email protected]

