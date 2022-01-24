Casma Therapeutics to Present at UBS 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Casma Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company engaging the autophagy system to provide innovative new medicines, today announced that Keith Dionne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the UBS 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

About Casma Therapeutics
Casma Therapeutics is developing novel cellular degradation approaches based on the autophagy pathway to open new target areas for drug discovery and development that will profoundly impact the lives of patients. Autophagy is a conserved cellular process that contributes to overall cellular homeostasis. The autophagy machinery targets larger and more complex disease targets such as organelles, protein aggregates and large signaling complexes and directs them to the lysosome for elimination. By selectively degrading disease targets by autophagy, Casma expects to be able to arrest or reverse the progression of disease in multiple oncology, inflammation, neurodegeneration and metabolic disorders. For more information, please visit www.casmatx.com.

Contact
Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
[email protected] 

