Channel Partners of the Year Winners Announced at Arcserve Americas Partner vConference

Axcel Technology, CDW, Climb Channel Solutions, Sanity Solutions, Sunset Dental Technologies, and TAB Computer Systems are all recognized by Arcserve

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcserve, the world’s most experienced ransomware protection and unified data resilience platform provider, announced the winners of its 2021 U.S. Channel Partners of the Year Awards at its inaugural Arcserve Americas Partner vConference. Arcserve has recognized the critical role that all its channel partners play in the business’ success and acknowledges the contributions made by the award winners.

Said Corey Gunn, vice president of sales for North America at Arcserve, “As a 100% channel-focused organization, we are fully dependent on the success of our partners. The depth and breadth of partners participating in our recent vConference give me huge confidence in our business’ future and the market’s overall health. All our partners are special and important to us, which made recognizing our best-performing partners particularly encouraging.”

Awards and Winners

2021 VAR Partner of the Year – Axcel Technology



Axcel Technology goes above and beyond to protect its customers’ valued data from loss or corruption. This hugely respected company works with leading technology partners, like Arcserve, to ensure its customers’ business continuity and safeguard them from cybercrime and other disasters.

2021 National Partner of the Year – CDW Corporation



CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers a broad array of products and services to meet any IT requirement.

2021 Distributor of the Year – Climb Channel Solutions



Climb Channel Solutions is a specialty distributor dedicated to enabling channel partners with the latest emerging and disruptive technologies. Its focused solutions and high-touch servicing provide VARs and MSPs with the enablement and support required to meet customer needs and take their clients’ business to new heights.

2021 VAR Growth Partner of the Year – Sanity Solutions



Sanity Solutions specializes in delivering comprehensive solutions and services for all its customers’ IT and data management needs. It takes a personalized approach by identifying the unique business needs of its customers and creating strategic goals and technical solutions to maximize their investments and results. It is committed to delivering value through true partnerships and legendary customer experience.

2021 MSP Growth Partner of the Year – Sunset Dental Technologies



Sunset Dental Technologies is hypervigilant about the increasing cyber threats and regulatory compliance that dentists face. It takes a truly comprehensive approach to its services and a commitment to customers that have quietly positioned it as the industry leader in dental technology. Sunset understands that dentists have enough to worry about and are there to help clients maintain peace of mind.

2021 MSP Partner of the Year – TAB Computer Systems



TAB Computer Systems is a full-service IT technology firm that works for companies of all sizes in various industries. Wholly employee-owned, TAB focuses on delivering top-quality IT support and services to its customers. It is committed to continuous professional development for all its staff to provide best-in-class solutions and approaches to ensure its customers’ IT systems are operational and secure.

“The quality of our award winners is a testament to the overall strength of our channel engagement,” says Corey Gunn. He concludes, “We have a complete footprint of data resilience solutions in the market right now, together with the highest quality channel partners to deliver them. Our clearly defined strategy and roadmap bring differentiated solutions to all our channel partners, and our solutions stack up against any competition. All of this means our channel partners value us as much as we value them.”

About Arcserve



Arcserve, a global top 5 data protection vendor and unified data resilience platform provider, offers the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise, regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company’s nearly three decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers’ critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

