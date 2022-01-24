Glenfarne Group and Partners Group Joint Venture EnfraGen Raises $620k to Fund Clean Energy and Water Projects in Colombia through GivePower Partnership

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EnfraGen, LLC (“EnfraGen”), a developer, owner, and operator of specialized sustainable, renewable power and grid stability assets in Latin America owned by Glenfarne Group, LLC and leading global private markets firm Partners Group, on behalf of its clients, have raised $620,000 in a matching campaign for GivePower, a non-profit that works to improve the quality of life for people who need it most through solar energy impact projects.





EnfraGen first announced the multi-year partnership and the funding of the first project with GivePower in July 2021. The first project provided a solar microgrid to power a local health post, agro-processing facility, and school for the Kogi, an indigenous group living in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. The project was completed in January 2022, enhancing the lives of nearly 700 individuals.

Since that announcement, EnfraGen engaged and received multiple donations from leading international banks and law firms. The group was led by generous contributions from Glenfarne Group, Partners Group, SMBC Global Foundation, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), and Milbank LLP. Additional contributions were made by Paul Hastings LLP, White & Case LLP, Scotiabank, BNP Paribas, and Mizuho Americas.

The funds will be used by GivePower to develop and build essential infrastructure projects across Colombia, including solar microgrids, solar water farms and other projects focused on providing access to clean energy and water to thousands of people living in some of the most at-risk communities throughout the country.

The second project that will be funded is a solar microgrid and battery energy storage system in Coqui, an “afrodescendiente” village located in the department of Choco in Colombia’s Pacific Coast. This infrastructure will provide clean energy to a local coconut processing facility, one of the community’s most important small businesses and sources of employment and economic activity.

Additionally, these donations will finance a solar-powered recycling center in the Juanchaco & Ladrilleros region of Bahia Malaga, a bay also located in Colombia’s Pacific Coast. This facility transforms plastic and glass waste into products for sale in the local community. This center will generate additional income for the local community while simultaneously helping clean the Uramba National Park, a critical biodiversity hotspot.

“As an advocate for Latin America’s role in the global energy transition, we are thrilled by the support we’ve received to date for our partnership with GivePower, helping achieve our collective goal of providing communities with better access to clean energy sources,” said Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne Group, LLC and EnfraGen CEO.

“We are honored to support GivePower’s efforts to provide clean energy to the Coqui community, enabling them to advance their coconut processing facility, which will improve overall economic activity and the livelihood of the individuals who depend upon the business,” said Ed Diffendal, Managing Director at Partners Group.

“We’d like to thank EnfraGen and their partners for generously supporting our work in Colombia,” said Michele Magee, President of GivePower. “This funding will help improve the wellbeing of vulnerable communities and advance Latin America’s transition toward a cleaner energy future.”

About EnfraGen, LLC

EnfraGen is a developer, owner, and operator of grid stability and value-added renewable energy infrastructure businesses across Latin American investment-grade countries. EnfraGen’s grid stability assets supply flexible capacity and energy to local and regional grids in support of renewable power plant intermittent energy production. EnfraGen’s renewable plants are smaller scale, distributed solar photovoltaic and hydroelectric assets that take advantage of unique access points to electrical infrastructure or are located in optimized geographical locations. The business’ mission is to support the transition to zero-carbon emission electric grids.

EnfraGen is jointly controlled by Glenfarne Group, LLC, and global private markets investment manager Partners Group, on behalf of its clients, and has operational and in-construction assets across its subsidiaries totaling over 1.8 GW of installed capacity. The company, including its affiliates and subsidiaries, is supported by a team of nearly 400 professionals. EnfraGen maintains offices and assets in Chile, Panama, Colombia, and the United States.

About Glenfarne Group, LLC

Glenfarne is a privately held energy and infrastructure development and management firm based in New York City and Houston, Texas with offices in Dallas, Texas; Panama City, Panama; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; Florianopolis, Brazil; Seoul, South Korea; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Glenfarne’s seasoned executives, asset managers, and operators develop, acquire, manage, and operate energy infrastructure assets throughout North and South America and Asia. For more information, please visit www.GlenfarneGroup.com.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 170 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt, and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate strong returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With USD 127 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2021, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,500 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About GivePower

GivePower is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to extending the environmental and social benefits of clean, renewable energy around the globe. GivePower uses solar and battery storage technologies to deliver essential services to the developing world, including sustainable access to clean water produced by the organization’s award-winning Solar Water Farms. GivePower has helped bring clean power and clean water to underserved communities in 24 countries across Africa, Asia, North America, and Latin America. Visit GivePower at www.givepower.org. Follow GivePower on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

