Chase Bunnell Has Joined Mayfair Capital Partners

CARMEL, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mayfair Capital Partners, a division of Oxford Financial Group, Ltd™., announced today it has expanded its team with the addition of Chase Bunnell as an Associate in the firm’s Minneapolis, Minnesota office.

Prior to joining the firm, Chase was an Investment Banking Associate in the Consumer Group at Harris Williams where he was responsible for financial analysis and process execution across a number of deals. Chase graduated magna cum laude from the University of St. Thomas with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance.

ABOUT MAYFAIR CAPITAL PARTNERS

Mayfair Capital Partners is an extension of the Mayfair direct investment program, which has been an in-house division of Oxford since 2003, historically managing a portfolio of direct investments exclusively for the benefit of Oxford’s 700+ high net worth families and institutional clients. Because of Oxford’s deep client base, Mayfair Capital Partners is a flexible capital solution provider that targets investments between $50-125 million per deal and can pursue control and non-control opportunities. At Mayfair Capital Partners, we seek to partner with exceptional management teams to enhance the inherent strengths of the company’s people and products. We seek to invest in the brand and maximize the long-term value of the business. Mayfair’s independence and sophisticated multi-family office capital base creates certain structural advantages when compared to traditional private equity fund structures. We bring flexibility, patience and a supportive approach. For more information, visit www.mayfaircappartners.com.

