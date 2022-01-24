Checkmk 2.1 brings monitoring of DevOps environments to the next level

The most important new features are the completely revamped Kubernetes monitoring and new integrations enabling open observability platforms

MUNICH, Germany, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — tribe29, the company behind the Checkmk IT monitoring solution, released the latest full version Checkmk 2.1. The corresponding packages for the open source edition ( Checkmk Raw ) and the commercial Checkmk Enterprise Edition are now available for download.

This new release includes the completely revamped Kubernetes monitoring, which allows users to instantly analyze and monitor the dynamic interrelationships of container infrastructures. Checkmk unravels the complexity of Kubernetes and allows precise monitoring of all aspects such as Nodes, Deployments, DaemonSets, Pods, and much more.

With Checkmk 2.1, users do not need any prior experience with dynamic infrastructures. Thanks to in-depth data collection Checkmk can detect bottlenecks and anomalies in resource consumption within minutes. Smart alerts take into account Kubernetes’ self-healing capabilities and highlight critical conditions only when action is really needed. This reduces the number of false alarms and the workload for monitoring professionals.

“The new Kubernetes monitoring fits seamlessly into Checkmk and is intuitive to use thanks to off-the-shelf dashboards. The visualization of data and the alerting are easily adaptable to the requirements of various teams. Thus, Checkmk builds important bridges between diverse IT teams with minimal effort, and enables Kubernetes’ monitoring without requiring deep knowledge of query languages and Kubernetes’ metrics,” said Jan Justus, CEO of tribe29.

