Red Access Emerges from Stealth with $6M Round to Secure Every Web Session Across any Browser, App and Device

The first SaaS-based, agentless security platform offers frictionless solution to browsing-based cyber threats

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Secure browsing innovator Red Access has emerged from stealth announcing its $6M Seed round, jointly led by Elron Ventures and Ten Eleven Ventures . The Israeli startup has introduced a new generation of secure browsing solutions that is both comprehensive and seamless — securing every session, across any browser without disrupting the user experience, while providing SaaS-driven ease of management. Already in deployment and now commercially available, the Red Access platform provides superior protection from modern cyber threats without the need to install any endpoint agent or modify work habits.

Over the past decade, and recently accelerated by the rise of remote and hybrid work, enterprise IT has been transformed by the growing trend of “browserization”, where the browser has emerged as the modern worker’s primary gateway to the digital world. While a variety of security products aimed at addressing these risks have emerged in recent years, they’ve thus far proven incomplete and rife with trade-offs.

“Red Access represents the next stage of evolution in secure browsing,” said Red Access CEO Dor Zvi. “We’ve created a much-needed solution to an urgent problem faced by today’s enterprises — the rapidly-expanding web attack surface. We’re filling in the gaps, offering a new security platform that redefines secure browsing, establishing a new gold-standard of frictionless and agnostic security — the secure web session.”

Red Access’s innovative, “session-based” security solution works across any browser, combining multi-layered analysis (including cloud and endpoint inspection), agentless design, and single-click management. Together, the suite of features and functionality ensures comprehensive coverage and control against the latest file, identity, and data-driven attacks — including phishing, ransomware, and other leading threats. The fully device-, browser-, and web/SaaS application-agnostic solution empowers any company to easily secure every browsing web app session, without having to force new work habits, adopt new hardware, or bolt on additional layers to existing solutions.

“Red Access enables always-on Bring Your Own Browser (BYOB) security – completely seamless to the user and non-disruptive to their choice of browsers, while one-click easy to implement for security teams,” explained Todd Weber, Operating Partner and CTO of Ten Eleven Ventures. “Traditional solutions only address one side of the secure browsing equation, while newer solutions improve security gaps at the expense of the user experience. Red Access finally empowers organizations with a fully secure browsing experience.”

“The web attack surface has become the most significant cybersecurity risk vector for modern enterprises,” said Elik Etzion, Managing Partner at Elron Ventures. ”By browsing the web and using web and mobile enabled applications as part of their daily work routine, employees unwittingly expose their organizations to cyber attacks daily. Red Access is the only solution on the market to provide the best of all worlds — combining security, usability, and maintainability — in mitigating web-based threats. We couldn’t be more excited to help introduce this disruptive security approach to the world.”

Red Access was founded by security experts with both offensive and defensive experience from the Israeli Cyber Community. Co-Founders, Dor Zvi (CEO) and Tal Dery (CTO) both bring extensive knowledge in threat detection and response, malware analysis, and information security; having served many years in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) technology units, followed by senior research and development positions at leading tech companies.

Red Access will use the funds from its successful venture round to expand its operations and continue to build on its early successes with accelerated customer growth and strategic partnerships. The company is also actively recruiting for a wide range of positions at its headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Red Access will also be attending this year’s RSA conference, from June 6-9 2022, in San Francisco, California. To schedule a meet-and-greet, demo or briefing with the Red Access team, please contact us .

About Red Access

Red Access is ushering in the next generation of secure browsing solutions with the first session-based, agentless security platform, capable of securing any browser. Protecting organizations from the mounting threats posed by the ongoing “browserization” of modern app architecture, the Red Access platform protects every desktop and mobile web app session — across all browsers and user devices. It provides comprehensive coverage against browser-based exploits and threats, without disruption to companies’ existing infrastructure, browser preferences, or user experience. Red Access investors include Elron Ventures and Ten Eleven Ventures. Red Access is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

To learn more, visit https://redaccess.io/

Follow us on: LinkedIn

About Elron Ventures

Elron Ventures is a leading early-stage investor committed to turning promising ideas into global industry leaders, with a proven track record of investments and successful M&As worldwide. Elron invests in cyber security and B2B software. Since its establishment, Elron ventures stands on the forefront of Israeli innovation, investing in successful companies such as IRONSCALES, Cybersixgil, Cloudyn, Cyber Secdo and Alcide.

About Ten Eleven Ventures

Ten Eleven Ventures is the original venture capital firm focused solely on investing in digital security. The firm invests globally and at all stages, from seed to growth (the latter via its Joint Investment Alliance with KKR). Since its founding in Silicon Valley in 2015, Ten Eleven Ventures has raised nearly $US 500 million and invested in 40 leading cybersecurity companies including Twistlock, Verodin, Cylance, KnowBe4, Darktrace, and Ping Identity.

Media Contacts

Janabeth Ward

Scratch Marketing + Media for Red Access

[email protected]

Maya Reitman

Elron Ventures

[email protected]

Megan Dubofsky

Ten Eleven Ventures

[email protected]