Chimerix to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

DURHAM, N.C., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission it is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, will present a pre-recorded corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference made available on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix’s website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix
Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma.

CONTACTS:

Michelle LaSpaluto
919 972-7115
[email protected] 

Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
[email protected] 

      

 

