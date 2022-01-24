Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2022

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2022

 

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

 

Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
04/30/2022 55,095,537

Total gross of voting rights: 55,095,537

Total net* of voting rights: 54,920,329

 

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

 

 

 

 

Attachment

Related Stories

Varonis Expands Asia-Pacific Operations with Appointment of Country Executives

Gritstone to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Procaps Group to Acquire Grupo Somar (including Química y Farmacia, Gelcaps and related entities) from Advent International, gaining an important presence in Mexico, the Region’s Second Largest Market

Surface Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Travere Therapeutics Announces Presentations of Abstracts at the 59th ERA Congress

Chimerix to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

You may have missed

Varonis Expands Asia-Pacific Operations with Appointment of Country Executives

Gritstone to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Procaps Group to Acquire Grupo Somar (including Química y Farmacia, Gelcaps and related entities) from Advent International, gaining an important presence in Mexico, the Region’s Second Largest Market

Surface Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Travere Therapeutics Announces Presentations of Abstracts at the 59th ERA Congress

error: Content is protected !!