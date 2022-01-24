Cloud Distribution Ltd to Distribute the Full Ivanti Portfolio in the UK

Enabling Incremental revenue and cross-sell growth opportunities to the UK channel

Reading, UK: 10/05/22 – Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, has appointed Cloud Distribution Ltd, a Nuvias Group Company specialising in cloud-first, innovative & disruptive cyber security, networking & SaaS solutions, to distribute its full range of network solutions across the UK. Cloud Distribution, will benefit from the extensive resources available through the Nuvias Group to support partners in promoting Ivanti’s Network Security, End Point Security, User Endpoint Management and Service Management solutions for the Everywhere Workplace.

The Ivanti Neurons platform enables businesses to find, heal and protect every device, everywhere, automatically. This is particularly important in an era when hybrid work, rapidly expanding company networks with fluid boundaries and rising cyber threats combine to make effective and efficient network management a priority.

Cloud Distribution will have access to the full Ivanti portfolio, including the latest acquisitions, that support the four Ivanti pillars of Discover, Manage, Secure & Service, to offer its channel partners a considerable growth opportunity, servicing an installed base of 45,000 customers and 40M managed devices.

Making the Everywhere Workplace possible, the Ivanti Neurons platform maps and manages all endpoints from a single console, protecting every device, whether corporate-owned or personal and services your business networks.

“We have selected Cloud Distribution because we know and trust their service-first approach to distribution, their knowledge of the market and technology expertise. They are the perfect partner to help us transition from a single to a two-tier distribution model, an important step in our growth strategy”, David Weeden, Head of Channel, EMEA West & North at Ivanti, commented.

Adam Davison, Chief Strategy Officer at Cloud Distribution said: “This is an exciting addition to our portfolio and a considerable expansion to our range. Most of all, we are excited about the growth opportunity this represents for our partners. We can help partners build on and cross-sell additional Ivanti solutions to the well-established Ivanti installed base as well as assisting partners in driving demand for their extended portfolio, at a time when network visibility and cyber security are a top priority for companies of all sizes”.

Cloud Distribution will be driving focus on the new partnership by hiring a specialist team and by supporting partners through its Partner Growth Services, including lead-generation, professional marketing and financing services, pre-sales and more.

About Cloud Distribution – A Nuvias Group Company

Cloud Distribution are a Nuvias Group company and is a value-added distributor focused on enabling partner growth, specialising in ‘Cloud First’ innovative & disruptive cyber security, networking & SaaS solutions. It currently distributes Acronis, Altaro, Arista Networks, Ava Security, Extreme Networks, Link11, Censornet, Cynet, Exinda, Pentera, Peplink, Pulse Secure, Silverfort, Vectra Networks. Its portfolio of disruptive cyber security, networking & SaaS solutions helps resellers to differentiate themselves from the competition to create incremental revenue streams and new markets to sell in. Its philosophy is to take innovative & disruptive emerging technology vendors into the UK market by recruiting and working together with skilled, reputable, market making partners. For further information, please visit https://www.cloud-distribution.com or follow us on Twitter (@Cloudtweeters), LinkedIn or Facebook

Source: RealWire