Seadrill Renews Speedcast Connectivity Partnership with Three-Year Service Agreement

Contract renewal affirms Speedcast’s innovation and market leadership, ensures latest technology delivered across global deepwater drilling fleet

Aberdeen, United Kingdom — May 10, 2022 — Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, today announced that the company has been selected by Seadrill to continue providing services for its global fleet via a three-year contract. Under the terms of the agreement, Speedcast will deliver the latest connectivity solutions to best serve Seadrill’s deepwater drilling fleet in operation across the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, North Sea and African Coast regions. Seadrill is a global drilling contractor operating drill ships, jack-ups and semi-submersible assets for shallow and deepwater oil and gas projects.

As part of the renewal, Speedcast will ensure ongoing connectivity across the fleet via provision of customized, fully managed networking solutions, incorporating VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) satellite technology, as well as onboard network support for equipment. The solution also includes LTE services for specific regions of the global fleet.

Beyond corporate connectivity, Speedcast will also continue delivery of crew Wi-Fi via its LAUNCH Internet offering. Seadrill has relied on Speedcast’s crew welfare solutions for more than five years aboard its global fleet, and this contract renewal solidifies ongoing technology evolution benefitting its crews.

Seadrill’s commitment to partnering with an industry leader in advanced technology and innovation allows for its future growth, as well as continued collaboration via Speedcast’s consultative approach.

“We’re honored to have Seadrill’s continued commitment with Speedcast as we build upon our partnership spanning more than 10 years,” said Richard Elson, Executive Vice President – Energy at Speedcast. “We thrive on providing turnkey connectivity solutions for our customers, utilizing a specific blend of technologies to ensure we best meet their operational needs. In this very competitive industry landscape, this renewal speaks to our ability to execute on that, while also upholding the long-term trust of valued partners such as Seadrill.”

“Speedcast has historically brought a consultative approach in partnering with us on our fleet connectivity needs,” said Greg McGavin, Vice President – Supply Chain at Seadrill. “Because of this, along with the delivery of high-quality service and support for our assets and teams across the globe, we had no hesitation when it came to the decision of renewing this contract. We look forward to our continued partnership with the Speedcast team and the advanced technologies they offer to fully equip our fleet.”

“To ensure we’re providing technologies that maximize the success of our fleet operations, we continuously evaluate our IT portfolio and services at Seadrill,” said Jennifer Hohman, Chief Information Officer & VP at Seadrill. “We understand the critical role that connectivity solutions play in an effective and efficient drilling campaign, and Speedcast is a trusted partner to deliver on these requirements.”

To learn more on Speedcast’s LAUNCH internet and entertainment offering for crews, visit our website at www.speedcast.com/launch.

