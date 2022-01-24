Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Leading CX Technology Company, Digital Air Strike, Named to the 2022 Titan 100 List of Top CEOs in Phoenix Area

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Air Strike, the leading consumer engagement (CX) technology company, announced its co-founder and CEO Alexi Venneri has been named to the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100 list. Issued by Titan CEO, a premier group that brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables to foster business valuation, executive-level collaboration and networking, the Titan 100 program features Phoenix’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion.





“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Phoenix business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Venneri co-founded Digital Air Strike in 2010. Her entrepreneurial roots emerged from years of being a top executive at multiple fast-growing technology startups in both Seattle and New York, paired with the impact of the Great Recession in 2008/2009 and the simultaneous emergence of social media. She recognized the automotive retail industry needed new technology to engage with consumers where they were now researching and shopping for vehicles: online. Digital Air Strike was born out of seeing dealerships and OEMs need new technology that could integrate with their legacy systems and still allow them to engage with consumers in new ways.

The company has continued to grow profitably and today has four patents, partners with 7,700 clients worldwide, and last year saw revenue increase by 40 percent despite Covid-19 still impacting the automotive supply chain.

“It’s an honor to be named to the Titan 100 list,” says Venneri. “Phoenix is home to a growing list of world-class organizations across many industries. I am proud to be recognized alongside other leaders that strive to make a difference in our community and in our respective industries. The growth and success of Digital Air Strike is a recognition I share with our amazing team, our valued partners, and our incredible clients.”

Venneri, along with all the Titan 100 leaders, including CEOs from Arizona Coyotes, Avnet, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Goldbook Financial, Footprint, HomeSmart Holdings, and Valor Global, will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on September 29th, 2022, at the Chateau Luxe.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent lead response, and consumer engagement (CX) technology company helping over 7,700 businesses increase consumer response and conversions leveraging patented AI-powered digital technology that generates measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing technology, and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging, and consumer engagement platforms to monitor, respond, improve, and convert more consumers into customers for thousands of businesses in the United States, Canada, and 32 additional countries, including working with seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information on the company is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.

