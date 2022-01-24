On Tap Credit Union® Welcomes Two Strategic Leaders to Strengthen Consumer Lending and Mortgage Portfolio Solutions

Strategic leaders added to executive team to strengthen key departments

GOLDEN, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#leadership–On Tap Credit Union®, a leader in providing consumers and small businesses in local Colorado communities with innovative financial solutions for more than 65 years, has been focused on the member and non-member journey within lending, primarily regarding home loan solutions. Part of that focus was welcoming two new strategic leaders with over 35 years of combined experience; Tony Nieto, Vice President of Lending, and Dr. Daisy Perez, Executive of Mortgages.





“Adding Nieto and Perez to our executive team will continue to allow us to differentiate the On Tap brand and drive existing lines, offering our membership the best financial solutions available,” said On Tap Credit Union President and CEO Tracie Wilcox. “In addition to their many years of consumer and business lending knowledge, both individuals have a proven track record of driving lending portfolios which, in turn, supports what our members are asking for.”

Nieto joined On Tap in June of 2021 as the Vice President of Lending bringing his forward-thinking lending perspective and is responsible for planning, developing, and directing the policies, procedures, and goals of the lending team including working in conjunction with internal teams to bring mortgage and commercial lending in-house. Furthermore, he’s providing years of strategic planning to commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending which is taking the portfolio product offerings for members and nonmembers to new heights. Crafting solutions for members’ needs is in his wheelhouse, such as partnering with the City of Golden and the Downtown Development Authority to help finance the new Performing Arts Center for Miners Alley Playhouse as well as residents and friends of the City of Golden. He is also bringing unique forward-thinking perspectives and more FINTECH solutions to the table.

Through these community partnerships in addition to consumer lending, in Nieto’s first nine months he and his team were able to increase the commercial portfolio by 54% at the end of Q1 in 2022. This year, On Tap has already funded more than 10 loans for our brewery partners to support the craft brewing industry.

Nieto has over 20+ years of extensive leadership experience having worked in regional community banks and credit unions. In addition, to his extensive leadership background, he holds a bachelor’s degree from Wheeling University and graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin where he also received an executive leadership certificate.

Perez joined the team in June of 2021 as a mortgage consultant and officially accepted her new role as an Executive of Mortgages in January of 2022. She is an expert in the mortgage field with years of experience in mortgage lending as well as secondary market underwriting delegations and is a contributing writer for the Colorado Association of Realtors magazine and Woman in Mortgage magazine. Her vast experience in banking goes far beyond the mortgage, consumer, and commercial lending areas as she has led several lines of business including human resources. She is most passionate about people and building strong relationships. She has formed and expanded those relationships into supporting On Tap members by extending our reach and partnering with the Impact Development Fund and Habitat for Humanity to fund $60 million in affordable housing and lending initiatives over the next two years.

What’s more, On Tap has been able to fund about $3 million in affordable mortgage solutions for low to moderate-income families in 2022. A new partnership has also been formed in 2022 with The Dearfield Fund for Black Wealth to help Black and African Americans achieve the dream of homeownership by providing up to $40,000 in down payment assistance to qualifying buyers. Lastly, On Tap is a proud participant of Metro DPA, a down payment assistance program offering up to 6% to help finance the cost of acquiring a new home as a first-time homebuyer in the metro area.

Prior to coming to On Tap, Perez was the Senior Vice President for two financial institutions, where she organized and oversaw the strategic mortgage lending initiatives for Arizona, California, and Colorado. The results produced record expansion and earnings in 150 retail branches as she deployed resources to upgrade technology and operations to better align with service excellence standards.

