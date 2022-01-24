Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions’ Thought Leadership Honored With Two American Business Awards

Plaudits recognized ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW Insights webinars and recent technology roadmap whitepaper

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WoltersKluwer–Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW Insights program has been recognized by the 20th Annual American Business Awards, one of two bronze 2022 Stevie® Awards the company was bestowed in honor of its thought leadership contributions to the legal industry. Judges lauded ELM Solutions’ use of the data in its LegalVIEW database – the most comprehensive legal spend database in the world at more than $150 billion in invoices – to create valuable industry insights.

The ongoing LegalVIEW Insights webinar series was recognized in the Brand and Experiences, Thought Leadership category. Each webinar pairs Nathan Cemenska, Director of Legal Operations and Industry Insights at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, with other prominent leaders in the legal industry to discuss some of the most pressing trends impacting today’s corporate law departments. Those discussions are shaped by the data found in ELM Solutions’ continuing series of LegalVIEW Insights reports, which utilize information from the LegalVIEW database to examine topics such as law firm vendor usage and the budgetary impact of very large legal matters.

In addition to the recognition bestowed upon the LegalVIEW Insights program, ELM Solutions’ recent whitepaper “A Practical Guide to Creating a Legal Technology Roadmap” also received a bronze Stevie® Award in the Best White Paper or Research Report category. The whitepaper offers practical guidance to corporate law departments mapping their innovation journey, with judges praising an insightful and well-written report that ensures law departments implement solutions that meet their needs absent unnecessary spend.

All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit entries for the American Business Awards. More than 3,700 nominations were considered this year.

“At a time of great transformation and change, Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions is dedicated to providing both our clients and the broader legal industry in general with market-leading insights that will continue to position them for long-term success,” said Barry Ader, VP Product Management and Marketing, ELM Solutions. “Many thanks to the judges for recognizing the expansive value contained within the LegalVIEW database, the potential of which is poised only to grow as law departments leverage a combination of data and AI to drive smarter, more strategic decision-making.”

In addition to serving as the foundation for the LegalVIEW Insights program’s ongoing series of reports, webinars and other content, the LegalVIEW database also powers ELM Solutions’ products such as LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer, which leverages AI to help law departments manage and benchmark legal spend. A combination of the LegalVIEW database and AI also features in ELM Solutions’ Predictive Insights module, assisting law departments in choosing the best law firm for a given legal matter.

ELM Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer GRC, is the market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust its innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes. The other legal solutions business of Wolters Kluwer GRC is CT Corporation.

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions was named a leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment. The company’s award-winning products include Passport®, one of the highest rated ELM solutions in the latest Hyperion MarketView™ Legal Market Intelligence Report and TyMetrix® 360°, the industry’s leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution. CLM Matrix, meanwhile, was named a “strong performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 report. ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW® portfolio of legal analytics solutions is based upon the industry’s largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $150 billion in invoices.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

