Cohesity Recognized as a Customers’ Choice in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, today announced it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage report. This is the second consecutive year Cohesity received the recognition as a Customers’ Choice for the Distributed File Systems and Object Storage market category, and as a Customers’ Choice for North America. Cohesity also was recognized as a Strong Performer in the Midsize Enterprise market in the report.

The Gartner Peer Insights ratings are based on direct customer feedback. In the most recent report, Cohesity received an overall rating (4.7 of 5.0), with 56 reviews in an 18-month review cycle ending on Jan. 31, 2022. Gartner defines distributed file systems and object storage as “software and hardware solutions that are based on ‘shared-nothing architecture’ and that support object and/or scale-out file technology to address requirements for unstructured data growth.”

“Being recognized by our customers as Customers’ Choice for the second year in a row, in our opinion, illustrates the unique capabilities Cohesity SmartFiles offers to customers in terms of scalability, security, space efficiency, reduced cost and complexity, and deriving value from data,” said Lynn Lucas, chief marketing officer, Cohesity. “We believe this recognition continues to validate Cohesity’s next-gen approach to data management, where customers benefit from a variety of data services including files and objects, backup and recovery, and data security on one platform, managed through one UI. It’s data management, radically simplified.”

Cohesity SmartFiles is an enterprise-class, software-defined, data-centric, multiprotocol file and object solution for the enterprise that transcends traditional offerings in terms of manageability, scale, security, efficiency, and multi-tiered data management. It is based on the Cohesity Helios multicloud data platform, which delivers a patented distributed architecture for scale-out storage in a pay-as-you-grow model without disruptive upgrades.

Cohesity SmartFiles modernizes and simplifies data and application management by providing one platform for multiple workloads. It is a modern converged target designed for consolidating data silos and securely managing unstructured content and application data, including digital libraries, archives, rich media, video surveillance, big data, and backup data sets.

Sample customer reviews from the report include:

To read more customer reviews, please visit the Gartner Peer Insights page for Cohesity SmartFiles.

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Peer Contributors, 22 April 2022

Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cohesity

Cohesity radically simplifies data management. We make it easy to protect, manage, and derive value from data — across the data center, edge, and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and data compliance, security, and analytics — reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

© 2022 Cohesity, Inc. All rights reserved. Cohesity, the Cohesity logo, Helios, and other Cohesity marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cohesity, Inc. in the US and/or internationally. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

