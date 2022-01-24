Collegium to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

STOUGHTON, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel from May 23-26, 2022.

Details of the event are as follows:

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 3:30 pm ET

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a diversified, specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Contact:

Alex Dasalla

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]