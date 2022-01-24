Collegium to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

STOUGHTON, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel from May 23-26, 2022.

Details of the event are as follows:
Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 3:30 pm ET

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium is a diversified, specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Contact:
Alex Dasalla
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Related Stories

Sorrento Announces FDA Authorization to Proceed With Phase 2 Study of Abivertinib (Fujovee™) to Treat Metastatic Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer (MAVERICK Trial)

Virax Biolabs Introduces New Board of Directors, Announces Members

New Peer-Reviewed Data Continue to Further Best Practices with NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy

Veru to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 24th 2022

Trusting Heart Blood Center’s Documentary, “The Platelet Problem,” is Recognized in the Top Ten at the 26th Annual Webby Awards

Reviva Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

You may have missed

Sorrento Announces FDA Authorization to Proceed With Phase 2 Study of Abivertinib (Fujovee™) to Treat Metastatic Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer (MAVERICK Trial)

Virax Biolabs Introduces New Board of Directors, Announces Members

New Peer-Reviewed Data Continue to Further Best Practices with NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy

Veru to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 24th 2022

Trusting Heart Blood Center’s Documentary, “The Platelet Problem,” is Recognized in the Top Ten at the 26th Annual Webby Awards

error: Content is protected !!