Conversica’s Conversations Now Enhanced with 6sense Account Insights, Spurring Greater Account Engagement for ABM Customers

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conversica, Inc. , the leading provider of Conversational AI solutions for enterprise revenue teams, announces a new Conversational Account-Based Marketing (ABM) integration with 6sense , a leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue. The integration, which builds on the growing success of the Conversational ABM product launched in November 2021, enables Conversica AI Assistants to tap into the rich account and intent data from 6sense to identify whom to target and tailor two-way, humanlike conversations with the level of personalization required to scale any healthy ABM program.

ABM platforms like 6sense provide crucial insights to tailor communications with contacts at target accounts. Conversica takes those insights and turns them into action. Less than half of salespeople and marketers are able to put the intent data from their ABM platform to work in their communications, leading to unrealized value of their ABM investments. Conversica’s new integration with 6sense enables companies to automatically apply that data to deeply relevant, 1:1 conversations across their target account list and, thus, maximizing the results of their ABM approach at scale.

Mark Jancola, Chief Development Officer, Conversica, said, “We’re ultimately helping companies to reap the full value of their ABM investments. ABM vendors provide a wealth of information that marketing and sales (and eventually customer success) teams want to use to personalize communications, but are unfortunately unable to do so due to bandwidth limitations. By bringing our two solutions together, we’re able to action these insights at scale, provide contacts with the most relevant message and turn interest into direct sales conversations that would otherwise be impossible without a digital team member.”

Conversica’s ABM conversations are custom-designed to personalize messaging with the most applicable testimonials, pain points, and use cases. With the 6sense integration, contacts are now automatically routed to the most relevant conversation based on industry, persona, and buying stage. The dialog is then further personalized based on contact details from 6sense, making it easy to create and maintain the many variations associated with a hypersegmented ABM account list.

Numerous early adopters of Conversica’s Conversational ABM solution are seeing tremendous results, including customers like ATS Dealers and Trifacta.

“Out of the 15 to 20 Conversica conversations that we run, ABM Outreach has very quickly become our most-used skill,” said Josh Copp, Managing Partner at ATS Dealers , a full-service reseller of premium data software and marketing solutions. “I really appreciate the flexibility of the messaging. We can have conversations with prospects that lead with the customer’s pain point and clearly show how ATS can help them solve it. The ability to map our solution to a unique business problem in our outreach is essential, especially as we expand into new industries.”

“What’s exciting to us about the ABM Outreach skill is the ability to match specific pain points—whether it be by persona, title, or industry—with a tailored value statement increasing the relevance to the contact. The impact of these added variables, in the ICP Outreach conversation, has led to an engagement and hot lead rate +10% higher than our standard Conversica conversations,” said the Director of Demand Generation at Trifacta , an open cloud platform for data engineers and analysts.

To learn more, visit conversica.com