Corvias Foundation Awards College Scholarships to Six Military-Connected Students

More than $15 million in scholarships awarded in 17 years helps military dependents achieve educational goals

EAST GREENWICH, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corvias Foundation, a private foundation founded by Corvias Chairman John Picerne, today announced it has awarded college scholarships worth up to $50,000 each to six high school seniors. Each scholarship recipient is the child of an active-duty service member stationed at a Corvias-managed installation. The six recipients form the 17th class of Corvias Foundation scholars and will attend a four-year college or university of their choice.





Since 2006, Corvias Foundation has provided more than $15 million in scholarships to further educational opportunities for military families. The scholarship program provides recipients with financial support for each of their four years and includes added layers of support for scholars. This summer, scholars will attend a three-day orientation that includes college preparatory meetings with professional education consultants and networking opportunities with fellow students. Scholars also have opportunities to attend conferences, participate in internships, receive mentoring and will join a dedicated network of other scholars and alumni.

“Corvias Foundation’s mission is to support military dependents throughout their academic and professional careers,” said Maria Montalvo, executive director of Corvias Foundation. “Children of active-duty service members often face unique and challenging obstacles, such as frequent moves, deployments and hectic schedules, that can make achieving a higher education degree more difficult. We strive to create a community of support through our scholarship program to provide both financial and beyond the dollar assistance for all our scholarship recipients.”

“I know this scholarship will only open new doors for me,” said Fort Meade scholarship recipient, Kaleia Techur. “This will help further my education and help me to achieve my goals and to start a career in my chosen field. It will also help me to accept any challenge or setback that I may be faced with in the future. Earning this scholarship does not just mean financial assistance, but places me a mile closer to my destination”

“Our assistance does not stop with financial support,” said Picerne. “We encourage our scholars to engage with the Corvias Foundation community where we cultivate personal and professional growth through a network of support and advocacy. I look forward to welcoming the 17th class of scholarship recipients and look forward to seeing how much they will achieve.”

Since 2006, Corvias Foundation has helped to support the educational goals of military children, spouses, and children of Corvias employees. This year’s recipients plan to study a wide array of subjects, including business, biomedical science, education, political science and more.

Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland

Bre’Nae Thomas of Harford Technical High School has been active in cheerleading and track & field throughout her entire four years of high school and is currently the captain in both sports. Bre’Nae also actively gives back to and volunteers in her community by donating canned goods to homeless shelters. She plans to attend Stevenson University to study business administration with the long-term goal to own a hair salon, including a mobile salon for the homeless.

Fort Bragg, North Carolina

From Pinecrest High School, Katrina Churchill volunteers with her Girl Scout troop and has worked for local businesses since she was 15. She is also involved in the performing arts and plays the cello in the Sinfonietta Orchestra and the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra. As Drum Major, she led the Pinecrest Marching Patriots for two years. This winter, Katrina also participated in the Moore County School’s Combined Percussion as a choreographer, soloist, and captain. She plans to study international business at Saint Louis University where she will focus on economics and finance.

Fort Meade, Maryland

Kaleia Techur of Meade Senior High School is a member of the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) Student Leadership Club. She plans to attend San Diego State University in California to study international business, with the dream to travel and work to strengthen relations among foreign countries.

Fort Polk, Louisiana

Aimee Deleon of Leesville High School has been involved in Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps for four years, during which she has been the commander of the Drill Team. She is also an active volunteer in her community and holds a part-time job at a local pizza shop. Aimee plans to attend Texas A&M at College Station to study biomedical science to become a forensic nurse.

Fort Rucker, Alabama

Ariel Smith is a senior and Wildcat representative of Enterprise High School. She is involved in student government, Art Club, Health Occupations Students of America and the National Honor Society. Currently, Ariel is the president of the Teen Inaugural Cohort at the Wiregrass Museum of Art. She will be attending Troy University and plans to major in art. One of her goals is to start an activist program that unites people of different backgrounds through the universal language of art.

Fort Sill, Oklahoma

Brayden Johnson of Lawton High School has interned at a local aquarium as a biologist and will be serving as a page for one of his local representatives. At his school, Brayden is the captain of the Academic Team and is a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Officer. He has also been nominated as a United States Presidential Scholar. Brayden plans to commit to one of the universities that has accepted him within the next few weeks. He intends to study political science, with the ultimate goal of becoming an elected government official.

About Corvias Foundation

Corvias Foundation is committed to inspiring students, college and university campuses, and military families to reach higher. Founded in 2006, our work increases access to educational, internship, mentoring, and volunteer opportunities so that those we touch are empowered to pursue their dreams and to make a greater impact in service to their communities and their nation. We strive to create ever-increasing opportunities by providing the resources and networks needed to help our scholars and partners surpass their goals. We achieve this through a commitment to education, community engagement and high-impact charitable giving. To learn more, please visit: corviasfoundation.org.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Christina Chase, Corvias



401.541.3349



[email protected]