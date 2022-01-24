The Alternative Investment Community Steps up Again to Fight Child Abuse Amid Covid-19 Setbacks in Prevention and Treatment

THE 22ND ANNUAL SPRING GALA HELP FOR CHILDREN PROUDLY HONORS EY AND NATALIE DEAK JAROS

Current sponsors include: Angelo Gordon & Co., Arcesium, Barclays, CBRE, Citadel, Citi, Citco Fund Services, Coinbase, Eminence Capital, Evenson Best, EY, GlobeTax, Goldman Sachs, Graham Capital Management, KPMG, Marcum, PwC, Ropes & Gray, Schulte Roth & Zabel, Stabilis Capital, Sudrania Fund Services, Ted Moudis Associates, Tudor Investment Corporation and Withum

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Tuesday, May 10th Help For Children (HFC) will host the 22nd Annual Spring Gala at The Plaza. The evening’s Headline Sponsor and Corporate Honoree is top hedge fund industry professional services firm, EY. HFC is proud to celebrate our Mission Honoree, Natalie Deak Jaros, HFC’s Treasurer, Global Board Member, Chair of the Finance Committee and member of the Executive Committee. She is a Partner in the EY Financial Services Organization (FSO) and co-leads the EY Americas Wealth and Asset Management (WAM) Sector, also serving as the FSO Audit Leader. Ms. Deak Jaros has a long track record of guiding many alternative managers in their start-up stage through full operation, helping them to build a sustainable infrastructure capable of meeting both short-term needs and long-term goals. Natalie is passionate about the industry and equally passionate about children’s wellbeing and education. She previously sat on HFC’s NY Grant Committee where she worked with academic experts and met with potential grantees.

“I’m proud to be a part of an industry that has taken collective action to prioritize the welfare of children – globally and locally,” stated Deak Jaros. “For me, it’s important to have an impact on a cause that is close to my heart. As a parent, as a NYC resident and as an industry leader, I view it as my responsibility to make a difference. I’m proud of what we continue to achieve for HFC.”

“We are thrilled with the return of the HFC New York Annual Gala after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Our Gala Steering Committee, including myself, Jennifer Ancker Whelen of Graham Capital Management, Joe Fisher of KPMG, Jay Peller of Citco Fund Services and Glen Dailey of Glen Asset Management, proudly work on behalf of the Gala, one of Help For Children’s premier events. “In light of decreased incident reporting due to the pandemic, we need to maximize our support of our grantees as they work to prevent and treat child abuse,” said Dean Backer, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and President of the HFC Global Board. “We thank our sponsors and longtime supporters for stepping back up to help children and families in the New York metropolitan area.”

According to HFC’s Acting Executive Director, Sumudu Waas, MSW, “At the beginning of the pandemic, child safety advocates warned about many child abuse incidents going unreported due to continued remote learning. School officials and teachers were unable to flag signs of child abuse through their usual in-person contact with students. We are committed to funding the best programs to reach these children and families and offer them access to the services they need.”

In 2021, HFC distributed more than $1.3 million in grants. Our grantees and HFC are committed to the prevention and treatment of child abuse by investing in the most effective advocacy, research, education, and counseling programs that heal children and empower families. All proceeds from the evening support HFC’s tireless efforts to fight child abuse in the New York metropolitan area.

Join Help For Children and the Alternative Investment industry for a memorable night at The Plaza. For more information and to purchase sponsorship or tickets, please contact Lynn Fisher at [email protected].

About Help For Children

Help For Children (HFC), is a global foundation founded in 1998 and is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse through the support of the Alternative Investment community. As one of the industry’s leading charities, Help For Children raises much-needed funds to combat child abuse in 10 locations across the globe and has raised $57 million since inception. Funds raised in each HFC location are granted out locally within that community. HFC has a local impact with a global footprint. For more information, visit www.hfc.org.

Contacts

Lynn Fisher, Help For Children, [email protected]

Mitch Ackles, Hedge Fund PR, [email protected]