Cubic Names Travis Chester as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cubic Corporation today announced the appointment of Travis Chester as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Chester will manage, lead, and set the strategic vision for the finance organization. He will report to Stevan Slijepcevic, president and chief executive officer, effective May 23.

“I am very pleased to welcome Travis to our Cubic executive leadership team,” said Stevan Slijepcevic, president and chief executive officer. “Travis is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience with a track record of success across all aspects in delivering strategic business outcomes.”

Prior to joining Cubic, Chester held key leadership roles including multiple CFO roles, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis at General Electric, Life Technologies, Honeywell International, and Vixxo Corporation and most recently as senior managing director at Pretium Partners.

Chester has a Master of International Management (MIM) from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a Bachelor of Arts in History. He serves on the Board of Directors and Finance Committee of Valley Youth Theatre and as Vice Chair and former Chair of the Investment and Audit committee of the University of Arizona Alumni Association Governing Board/Council.

