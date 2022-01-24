greymatter.io Graduates from MissionLink’s Spring 2022 Cohort; Joins Esteemed Alumni Network

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#hybridcloud–greymatter.io a microservices platform meeting the complex hybrid, multi-cloud, and on-prem needs of U.S. government and defense organizations, is proud to announce that Chris Holmes, CEO has graduated from MissionLink.Next, an exclusive nationwide network that serves as a force-multiplier and gateway to accelerating innovation and advancing solutions to National Security threats.

Founded in 2010, MissionLink’s mission is to connect passionate problem solvers with next-gen, mission-critical capabilities in NatSec tech to the right resources, customers, investors, advisors and partners to solve the rapidly evolving national security concerns across commercial and federal sectors. For more than 10 years, MissionLink has been on the cutting edge of National Security and is recognized as the organization that has most captured the timeliness and immediacy of the latest security developments, discoveries and breakthroughs.

“We are proud to welcome Chris Holmes into MissionLink’s esteemed alumni network,” said Andy Lustig, cofounder and Organizing Board member of MissionLink.Next. “Our objective is to seed and accelerate innovation across the country, from Washington DC to Silicon Valley, and bridge enterprise and national security missions with dual-use commercial capabilities – and the Spring 2022 cohort is certainly representative of the innovation and momentum happening in NatSec tech.”

greymatter.io was selected by world class technologists and thought leaders that serve on MissionLink’s Board of Advisors, such as Will Grannis, CTO of Google, and Ron Gula, cofounder of Tenable Network Solutions, to participate in the Spring 2022 Cohort. Throughout the program, cohort members attended a series of events, led by notable speakers such as Dr. Michael Capps, CEO of Diveplane and former founder of Fortnite/Epic Games; Chris Gladwin, CEO of Ocient and former founder and CEO of Cleversafe; Dawn Meyerriecks, former Deputy Director of CIA; Gus Hunt, former CTO of CIA; and Michael Morell, former Acting Director at CIA. Upon completion, cohort members now join a powerful alumni network of more than 500 CXOs; many of which credit MissionLink with providing their company with the game changing access, insight and opportunity needed to drive meaningful growth and impact to their industry and customers. greymatter.io now joins the ranks of successful MissionLink alumni which include the founders and CEOs of Rapid7, MAG Aerospace, Cofense, Altamira, Cloudera, Cylance, Crowdstrike, Novetta and Dovel Technologies.

Jeremy King, cofounder and Organizing Board member, also commented, “National security’s mission has become much broader and is rapidly evolving, and the need for collaboration between the government and commercial sector is critical now more than ever. For decades, the answer was ‘public-private partnership’ – we believe it is now time to empower industry innovation and facilitate ‘private-public partnership.’ MissionLink has become the most exclusive room in the country to learn, share and contribute to the thought leadership and innovative technologies for what happens Next.”

The MissionLink Organizing Board includes Jeremy King of Benchmark Executive Search; Matt Devost of OODA Inc.; and Andy Lustig and Katherine Ferguson of Cooley LLP. MissionLink is backed by an elite advisory board comprised of the best and brightest minds from the defense, Intelligence and NatSec tech sectors who are deeply committed to building a strong ecosystem for success – including Sue Gordon, former NGA and CIA; Bill Crowell, former NSA; Charlene Leubecker, former CIA; Bob Gourley, former CTO at DIA; Bryan Ware, former DHS; Ron Ritchey, Chief Cyber Architect at JP Morgan Chase; Ellen McCarthy, former Department of State; Fran Landolf, former NSA; Cyndi Gula and Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures; Will Grannis, CTO of Google; Jen Sovada of Sandbox AQ; Lt Gen Rhett Hernandez, former Chief of Army Cyber Command; Peggy Styer and Jack Kerrigan of Razor’s Edge Ventures; Tim Newberry, Entrepreneur in Residence at TenEleven Ventures; Wes Blackwell, Partner at Scout Ventures; and Constantine Saab, Partner at Valor Equity.

About greymatter.io

A venture-backed microservices platform provider, greymatter.io is driving the next era of intelligent service mesh and API management to solve complex challenges flowing from enterprises’ DevSecOps and NetSecOps pipelines through production operations. Led by a team of experts, the company builds infrastructure intelligence solutions to help its customers better manage, secure, and operate enterprise software. The platform has a rapidly growing user base that includes some of the largest, most security-conscious, globally decentralized organizations in the world. Learn more at greymatter.io.

About MissionLink.Next

MissionLink.Next is a non-profit trade association and exclusive network that includes decision makers, government leaders, top founders and CEOs from across the US who are building the most cutting-edge mission critical capabilities in cyber, AI, virtual reality, IoT, space and quantum science. MissionLink.Next companies are addressing the next generation of threats across national security, healthcare, financial services, ecommerce, social media, life sciences, automotive and transportation, logistics, supply chain, manufacturing and critical infrastructure. Backed by an elite advisory board comprised of the best and brightest minds from defense, Intel and homeland security sectors, MissionLink’s trusted innovation ecosystem fosters access, insight and opportunity to bridge enterprise and national security missions with dual-use commercial capabilities. For more information, please visit the MissionLink.Next website.

Contacts

