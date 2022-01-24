Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud Wins 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award

The first contact center solution purpose-built for the healthcare industry wins recognition for helping reimagine the patient experience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ContactCenter—Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, today announced that Talkdesk Healthcare Experience CloudTM has been named the “Best Patient Relationship Management Solution” in the 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards.

A first-of-its-kind, Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud is purpose-built to enable healthcare providers to deliver synchronized, personalized, and convenient patient experiences across all digital and voice communication channels. The groundbreaking platform combines next-generation contact center as a service technology with healthcare-specific content, capabilities, integrations, and powerful pre-trained AI to give providers a better way to manage patient interactions, maximize efficiency, empower staff, and improve the patient experience.

In recent years, patients have raised their expectations of healthcare providers, demanding more frictionless and personalized service. This trend, along with the rise in digital health solutions, is transforming the healthcare industry and evolving the contact center into the hub of patient experiences. According to Talkdesk ResearchTM, 70% of patient experience professionals view the contact center as a high priority and strategic asset. Additionally, 71% say the digital transformation of their contact center is a top priority.

“To achieve the level of patient engagement in today’s modern healthcare landscape, providers must move beyond traditional call center support built solely around live-agent communication and interactive voice response,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud breaks through in this area, empowering healthcare consumers to engage with providers more efficiently – whenever, wherever, and however they choose – while also helping to eliminate the fragmented nature of the patient experience by leveraging true omnichannel technology. Congratulations to the Talkdesk team on being our choice for the ‘Best Patient Relationship Management Solution.’”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including telehealth, clinical administration, patient engagement, electronic health records, virtual care, medical devices, medical data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

