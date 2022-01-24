Robert Ford Joins CoreStack as VP of Enterprise Strategy

The Renowned Ex-Microsoft IT Executive, CIO, and Digital Transformation Expert to Support CoreStack’s Continued Growth Trajectory

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudgovernance–CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced the appointment of Robert Ford as Vice President of Enterprise Strategy.

CoreStack has been experiencing tremendous growth fueled by acceleration of cloud-based digital transformation and demand for its cloud governance solutions. The company’s unique cloud governance approach to managing in multi-cloud environment has been recently cited by Frost & Sullivan. The company’s growth and award-winning culture has made it a talent magnet for top executive talent.

Rob is an accomplished and highly experienced former Microsoft IT executive, CIO, and a digital transformation expert. In his 26-year long stint with Microsoft, Robert had led field-based IT teams across EMEA and APAC, core engineering teams, strategic planning, and marketing & communications teams. Prior to joining CoreStack, Robert was CIO of Northwest University. As an Enterprise Strategist, Rob has partnered and advised many organizations around the world, providing strategic direction, proven best practice, and practical hands-on guidance to advance cloud ambitions further and faster.

“The addition of Robert Ford to our executive leadership team is great news for the company. With his breadth of experience and expertise in digital transformation, he will be tasked with directing our strategic planning efforts as we continue our growth trajectory,” said Ezhilarasan Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack. “We are excited to welcome him onboard. His experience and expertise will help us shape our strategy, products, and solutions to meet our clients’ current and future needs.”

“I have been part of the CoreStack’s extended family for several years, as an investor, an advisor and now I get to join the team, for real, as an employee,” said Robert Ford, VP of Enterprise Strategy. “I am delighted to work with such a uniquely talented team.”

Through many years driving digital transformation at Microsoft, and through extensive experience working with other complex multi-national companies, Robert has created a proven unique framework called Digital Done Right™. This framework is grounded in the latest industry thinking, real-world practitioner experience, and a modern CIO’s perspective, addressing the topics that matter the most to leaders boldly driving digital transformation.

“With every digital road leading to and from the cloud, intelligent cloud optimization is now a conversation that belongs in every boardroom,” continued Robert. “The confidence and insights CoreStack can provide through its next-gen continuous and autonomous cloud management, changes this conversation from not just how we are embracing the cloud, but more to what we should do differently to go further and faster with the capabilities cloud affords. Now, that’s a conversation very much in the domain of top-table leadership.”

