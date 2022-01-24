Overclock in Style With Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB

Enhanced RGB Lighting with New Heat Spreader Design

Patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology

Plug N Play at 4800MT/s

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DDR5—Kingston FURY, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced today the release of Kingston FURY™ Beast DDR5 RGB memory. The Kingston FURY Beast family boasts the first DDR5 module used to break 10,000MT/s, this latest addition to the portfolio features enhanced RGB lighting effects with a new heat spreader design that provides bright and smooth illumination.





Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB is the perfect solution to customize the style of next-generation DDR5 systems. Intel® XMP 3.0-Ready and Certified, and qualified by the world’s leading motherboard1 manufacturers, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB lets users build with confidence. With Kingston FURY CTRL2 software, users can choose from a library of preset patterns and effects. Alternatively, users can customize the smooth and vibrant RGB effects to make their system completely unique. All Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB modules feature the patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology™, which keeps the lighting effects in perfect lockstep.

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB starts at 4800MT/s, which features Kingston’s unique Plug N Play technology that automatically overclocks without having to select a profile. On modules 5200MT/s and faster, Intel XMP 3.0 profiles are enabled to lock in the speed, timings, and voltage. Whether you’re a veteran gamer or beginner enthusiast, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB allows you to maximize your gaming.

“We’re happy to add Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB to our memory lineup,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, Kingston. “Now those who want the power of DDR5 along with the fun look of RGB can enjoy both. Plus, with the personal touch of customizing the lighting effects users can really take the full gaming experience into their own hands.”

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB is available in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB single modules and kits of 2 up to 64GB, with speeds up to 6000MT/s. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability.

For more information visit kingston.com.

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB Features and Specifications:

Enhanced lighting with new heat spreader design for brighter and smoother RGB illumination: Game in style by customizing the smooth, stunning range of RGB lighting effects using Kingston FURY CTRL 2 or the motherboard manufacturer’s software.

Game in style by customizing the smooth, stunning range of RGB lighting effects using Kingston FURY CTRL or the motherboard manufacturer’s software. Patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology™: Vibrant RGB effects light in unison with Kingston’s patented Infrared Sync Technology.

Vibrant RGB effects light in unison with Kingston’s patented Infrared Sync Technology. Intel® XMP 3.0-Ready and Certified: Advanced pre-optimized timings, speed and voltage for overclocking performance and save new user-customizable profiles utilizing a programmable PMIC.

Advanced pre-optimized timings, speed and voltage for overclocking performance and save new user-customizable profiles utilizing a programmable PMIC. Qualified by the world’s leading motherboard manufacturers 1 : Tested and trusted for your preferred motherboard so you can build with confidence.

Tested and trusted for your preferred motherboard so you can build with confidence. Improved stability for overclocking: On-die ECC (ODECC) helps maintain data integrity to sustain ultimate performance while you push the limits!

On-die ECC (ODECC) helps maintain data integrity to sustain ultimate performance while you push the limits! Plug N Play at 4800MT/s 3,4 : Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB will auto-overclock itself to the highest listed speed allowed by the system BIOS.

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB will auto-overclock itself to the highest listed speed allowed by the system BIOS. Capacities: Singles – 8GB, 16GB, 32GB Kits of 2 – 16GB, 32GB, 64GB

Frequencies: 4800MT/s, 5200MT/s, 5600MT/s, 6000MT/s

4800MT/s, 5200MT/s, 5600MT/s, 6000MT/s Latencies: CL38, CL40

Voltage: 1.1V, 1.25V, 1.35V

1.1V, 1.25V, 1.35V Operating Temperature: 0°C-85°C

0°C-85°C Dimensions: 133.35 mm x 42.23 mm x 7.11 mm

1 Featured on the Qualified Vendor Lists (QVL) of the world’s leading motherboard manufacturers.



2 Lighting customizable with Kingston FURY CTRL software or with motherboard RGB control software. RGB customization support through third-party software may vary.



3 Kingston FURYTM Plug N Play memory will run in DDR5 systems up to the speed allowed by the manufacturer’s system BIOS. PnP cannot increase the system memory speed faster than is allowed by the manufacturer’s BIOS. Kingston FURY Plug N Play DDR5 products support XMP 3.0 specifications so overclocking can also be achieved by enabling the built-in XMP Profile.



4Learn more about megatransfers per second – MT/s denotes megatransfers (million transfers) per second and represents the effective data rate (speed) of DDR (Double Data Rate) SDRAM memory in computing. A DDR SDRAM memory module transfers data on the rise and fall of every clock cycle (1 Hz).



Ex: DDR4-3200 (PC4-3200)



Clock Rate: 1600MHz



Data Rate: 3200MT/s



Bandwidth: 25,600 MB/s (25.6 GB/s)

Kingston can be found on:

About Kingston Technology, Inc.

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

