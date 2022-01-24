Cyemptive Technologies to Host Webinar on the Dangers of Hardware Attacks and How to Protect Against Them

SNOHOMISH, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#americanhomelandsecurity–Cyemptive Technologies, an award-winning provider of cybersecurity solutions including American Security Today (AST’s) Homeland Security Platinum Award for Best Anti-Malware Solution, today announced it will host a webinar on “Hardware Attacks: from the sublime to the ridiculous!”, a live discussion on the dangers of “attack” hardware devices and how to protect against them, on Wednesday, May 25, at 11 am Pacific Standard Time.

The webinar will feature Cyemptive Chief Forensics Officer Adrian Santangelo and Cyemptive Chief Compliance Officer Gerges Hana, as they host a live discussion with Mike Grover, Founder of Offensive Mischief Gadgets (O.MG), and Marcel Lange, Penetration Tester & Red Team Operator from Exploit Labs.

Among the topics the webinar will cover include:

How hardware attacks can be more damaging than software cyber-attacks, as they can be difficult to detect and are often more trusted in a computing environment.

How cables, USB devices, micro-drives, single-board computers, and other simple computer hardware accessories present a security threat by being converted or created into malicious attack hardware, where keystrokes, low-level firmware, and credentials can be at risk.

How to utilize and defend against hardware attacks that stress the vulnerabilities in a network.

Why creating an attack is easier than one may think.

“This webinar is designed to help people understand the dangers and pitfalls of hardware attacks, and to protect against them,” said Santangelo. “Creating an attack using hardware is easier than many think, and the scope of what is possible with hardware attacks can be shocking.”

The webinar is free of charge. To register, click here.

Cyemptive’s cybersecurity solutions are the only ones on the market today guaranteed to protect computing environments before or immediately following a compromise with automated solutions that pre-emptively stop threats where human-dependent and AI solutions do not. The solutions handle threat elimination by keeping the systems in known and predictable states while constantly and automatically removing threats. Unlike the competition, Cyemptive’s patented technologies protect against both known and unknown “Zero-Day” attacks, including hardware-based compromises. Cyemptive assumes hacks are constantly occurring and executes patented processes that eliminate the potential for a compromise. Combined, Cyemptive’s unique solutions provide a successful path to superior cyber-hygiene, the most comprehensive cyber-protection level that no competitor can match.

About Cyemptive Technologies

Founded in 2014, Cyemptive is a provider of preemptive cybersecurity products and technology. With a leadership team comprised of executives from several of the world’s most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency, the company’s focus is on delivering an alternative approach to security. It is the winner of the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market, winner of the American Security Today (AST’s) Homeland Security Platinum Award for Best Anti-Malware Solution, and AST’s Homeland Security Silver Award for Best Cyber End-to-End Encryption Solution. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at www.cyemptive.com.

