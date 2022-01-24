D.A. Davidson Names New Head of Equity Capital Markets Marketing, Andreea Popa Joins to Position the Group for Continued Growth

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TheStrengthOfAdvice–D.A. Davidson announced today its commitment to accelerate its marketing and digital transformation across its investment banking and institutional equities divisions. Andreea Popa has joined as head of Equity Capital Markets (ECM) Marketing to develop and execute a strategic marketing plan that positions D.A. Davidson’s ECM Group for continued growth across consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, and technology industry verticals and geographies. D.A. Davidson’s ECM Group provides capital markets services and products, including investment banking, institutional sales, trading, research and corporate services. Andreea will be responsible for raising the firm’s visibility, supporting its business development efforts and leading communications.





What changes can we expect to see from D.A. Davidson’s ECM Group?

“We are investing in new strategies that reshape the business into a digitally results-oriented platform. Andreea brings over 20 years of financial industry and digital marketing experience. She has an innovative leadership approach to marketing and communications, which will support our global strategy and growth initiatives,” said Rory McKinney, head of Investment Banking and managing director at D.A. Davidson. “Moreover, we are actively sourcing top new talent across industries committed to our shared values that reinforce a cohesive high-performance culture and team spirit of competitive urgency, teamwork, honesty and integrity.”

How have your experiences affected the way you approach marketing?

“I have a journalism background, having worked on Wall Street for a premier rating agency as an editor creating various financial research products for print. As a result, I had the opportunity to experience the power of digital transformation first-hand at its onset. I am passionate about leveraging technology to deliver on objectives that improve the client experience and create operational efficiencies to meet the changing needs of the business,” said Andreea Popa, head of ECM Marketing at D.A. Davidson. “I’m looking forward to working closely with the investment banking and institutional equities research teams to develop and implement strategies to position and strengthen the brand and its market presence.”

“Andreea has a proven track record of creating a unique investment banking brand and delivering innovative marketing strategies. She will be working with the D.A. Davidson executive team to accelerate our digital transformation and position the business for future growth,” remarked Monte Giese, president of Equity Capital Markets at D.A. Davidson.

Prior to joining D.A. Davidson, Andreea served as head of Marketing & Communications for Intrepid Investment Bankers, where she helped build the Intrepid brand to scale rapidly, and five years after its launch, the firm was acquired by MUFG Union Bank, N.A., a member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG). Before Intrepid, she was responsible for global editorial and regulatory activities at Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI). She began her career at Standard & Poor’s (NYSE: SPGI) in New York, working integrally with the Structured Finance team and Ratings Information, Products & Services division on some of the rating agency’s premier financial market intelligence products.

The Los Angeles Business Journal has recognized Andreea as one of the “Most Influential Marketers” in Los Angeles. Andreea becomes part of a team of over 105 investment banking and 80 institutional equities professionals.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,475 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

