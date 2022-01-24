CyrusOne Partners with AIT Electronic Recycling Solutions to Provide Comprehensive E-Waste Recycling Program

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyrusOne, a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions, today announced a partnership with AIT Electronic Recycling Solutions which will administer comprehensive electronic recycling and data destruction at all US facilities. The electronic recycling services will be implemented by installing collection bins in all CyrusOne data centers to properly recycle end-of-life electronic equipment on a continual basis.

The new electronic waste recycling program is available as part of CyrusOne’s ongoing sustainability mission. The partnership will officially launch as a no-cost service to all CyrusOne customers with clean up initiatives encouraging users to begin properly recycling unusable electronics at their facilities.

“Our new program with AIT Electronic Recycling Solutions is a great next step in CyrusOne’s ongoing commitments to the environment and the community,’ said Dan Moore, Operations Business Director at CyrusOne. ‘Electronic recycling is incredibly beneficial to both data center facilities and the environment by reusing valuable materials and keeping toxins out of the environment. Environmental, social and corporate responsibility are embedded in our business practice, and at CyrusOne we do everything we can to protect our planet.”

“We are honored to be the trusted partner of CyrusOne providing our Electronic Recycling and Data Destruction solutions nationwide,” said Ian D. Witt, President at AIT. “With the implementation of this program and our combined commitment to sustainability, we make it easy for participants to properly dispose of e-waste in an environmentally conscious way. We look forward to making programs like this an industry standard.”

For more information about CyrusOne, call 1-855-908-3662 or visit www.cyrusone.com.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne is a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions across the globe. With more than 50 high-performance mission-critical facilities worldwide, the Company ensures the continued operation of digital infrastructure for nearly 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

CyrusOne’s leading global platform of hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments offers customers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments, which help enhance the strategic connections of their essential data infrastructures and support the achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demands. Combining exceptional financial strength, a broad global footprint, and continued investment in key digital gateway markets, CyrusOne provides the world’s largest companies with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale. For more information, please visit cyrusone.com.

About AIT Electronic Recycling Solutions

AIT is the trusted, industry-leading electronic waste recycling, data destruction and asset management solution for companies nationwide. Utilizing vetted downstreams and strictly standing by a no-landfill policy, AIT offers simple and accessible e-waste solutions to companies while adhering to a strong belief that emphasizes technological and environmental sustainability. With over 20 years of experience working with a variety of different industries, AIT upholds the importance of understanding, collaborating with, and creating a partnership with clients. What matters to you, matters to AIT. For more information, visit www.ait-co.com.

