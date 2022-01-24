Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation Named Outsourced Provider of the Year

The Gamechangers Global Awards honored CT Corpration’s outstanding success in the legal industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WoltersKluwer—Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation’s extensive portfolio of regulatory compliance and due diligence services has been celebrated by the 2022 Gamechangers™ Global Awards, which has named the company International Outsourced Provider of the Year, Legal Services. Organized by ACQ Magazine – a monthly publication read by more than 246,000 senior executives within the corporate community – The Gamechangers™ Global Awards recognize organizations or individuals that have achieved outstanding commercial success in their designated areas of expertise.

The award program is completely free to enter and open to a host of private or publicly listed companies around the globe. Winners are decided using a combination of online reader surveys and review by an independent editorial panel.

CT Corporation offers a broad range of services and solutions designed to help clients manage their compliance and due diligence needs across an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. In 2021, the company unveiled its award-winning UCC Hub solution, which combines CT Corporation’s IntelliChart and UCC Filing Hub technologies to provide users with a seamless due diligence workflow for corporate transactions. Last year also saw CT Corporation fortify its end-to-end legal entity and managed services offerings with the acquisition of LicenseLogix, a market-leading provider of business licensing services.

“CT Corporation works tirelessly to ensure that our services address the demands of a rapidly evolving business and regulatory landscape,” said John Weber, President and CEO of CT Corporation. “I am grateful that ACQ Magazine and the Gamechangers™ Global Awards have recognized the depth of our commitment to providing customers with the expertise and technology they require to safeguard their business’ good standing.”

Earlier this month, CT Corporation’s commitment to superior client support was recognized by the 20th Annual American Business Awards, which bestowed the company with a bronze 2022 Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Customer Satisfaction category. Judges specifically praised improvements that the company made to the client onboarding process for its business license managed services.

For nearly 130 years, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance. It is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division and has a global reach into over 150 countries. More than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT Corporation to handle their compliance needs. The other legal services business of Wolters Kluwer GRC is Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions – a global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

