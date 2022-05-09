Datametrex Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 9, 2022) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company“ or “Datametrex“) is pleased to announce that the Company has promoted Maxime Martineau as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Mr. Martineau was the second developer hired by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Nexalogy. He is the brains behind its artificial intelligence (AI) technology, having been a full stack software developer and social media analyst.

“With over a decade of experience with SaaS, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions, Maxime has contributed significantly to the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy’s success and I believe he will do the same for Datametrex,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role as CTO at Datametrex. I firmly believe we can tap into the potential of our team and our AI technology and apply much needed solutions to current real-world problems,” said Maxime Martineau, CTO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Datametrex’ mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

