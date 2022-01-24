Stephanie Cramp from OneStream Named on CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

ROCHESTER, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Stephanie Cramp, SVP, Global Strategic Alliances, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

As SVP of Global Strategic Alliances, over the past four years Stephanie has built OneStream’s channel team from scratch, developed the company’s global partner playbook, go-to-market, channel marketing, and global advisory strategies. In addition, her team has grown OneStream’s partner ecosystem to over 230 partners globally.

“Stephanie has been an integral part in OneStream’s growth across the globe. Her contributions have helped expand our channel partner program into new regions as we focus expansion across the Asia Pacific region, North America, EMEA and Latin America,” said Craig Colby, President of OneStream. “Her recognition on the CRN 2022 Women of the Channel list highlights her dedication in driving customer success to ensure every customer is a reference, one success at a time, and her commitment to driving growth for both OneStream and our customers.”

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About OneStream

OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 950 customers, 230 partners and 1100 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

