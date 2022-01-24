DefenseStorm GRID Platform Selected as an SC Media Trust Award Finalist

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DefenseStorm today announced that the DefenseStorm GRID platform has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best SIEM Solution category for the 2022 SC Awards. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

“DefenseStorm GRID and other Trust award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. “We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year.”

“Enabling trust is critical and aligns with our “Why” statement… to build a Community of Trust so that we can grow and thrive together. We help bring together all groups who are affected by cyber risk,” said Steve Soukup, CEO at DefenseStorm. “Our users can make a difference every day by focusing on the cyber threats that matter, because the DefenseStorm GRID platform does all the heavy lifting of log data aggregation, analysis, and reporting. Being recognized by the Trust Awards is a great honor, particularly given the caliber of current and past finalists.”

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories – a 21% increase over 2021. This year, SC Awards expanded its recognition program to include several new award categories that reflect the shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. The new Trust Award categories recognize solutions in cloud, data security, managed detection and more.

Entries for the SC Awards were judged by a world-class panel of industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.

Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2022. A Meet the Winners networking reception celebration will take place during InfoSec World 2022, September 27th in Orlando, Florida.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

About DefenseStorm

DefenseStorm provides cyber security, compliance and fraud solutions specifically built for banking to achieve and maintain Cyber Safety & Soundness. The DefenseStorm GRID is the only co-managed, cloud-based and compliance-automated solution of its kind, operating as a technology system and as a service supported by experts in FI security and compliance. It watches everything on a bank or credit union’s network and matches it to defined policies for real time, complete and proactive cyber exposure readiness, keeping security and fraud teams smart and executives accountable. DefenseStorm links GRID activities directly into control frameworks and self-assessments with automated evidence collection to easily demonstrate adherence to industry and regulatory standards. Compliance evidence can also be linked to your own unique policies and internal controls. A Threat Ready Active Compliance (TRAC) Team augments a bank or credit union’s internal team to protect business continuity and skills availability while also ensuring cost-effective coverage and management. DefenseStorm is a NAFCU Services Preferred Partner for cloud-based cybersecurity. www.DefenseStorm.com

